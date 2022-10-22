NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving is an exceptionally gifted basketball player but to say he lacks some self-awareness might be an understatement. Irving seems like a man who always wants to go against the grain and his willingness to be very open about the things he believes in has led to him becoming one of the most polarizing NBA athletes around.

He has also made life very difficult for everyone in the Nets organization ever since he got there, but it does look like things changed a little bit this time around. Head coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant were full of praise for the way Kyrie led the team in the preseason and there is some hope that Irving can perhaps stay out of trouble for once.

NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job

Kyrie also made a powerful statement before their opener against the New Orleans Pelicans regarding Brittney Griner, who remains in prison in Russia since February. Irving urged U.S. President Joe Biden to get Griner back home as he asked him to do his job. While he had good intentions here, that lack of self-awareness pops up when he tells someone else to do their job and an NBA fan pointed that out.

"Man who was part time player last season demanding someone else do their job is pretty funny…"

Irving was, of course, a part-time player last season as he couldn't play home games for much of the campaign due to his anti-vaccination stance. The Nets initially didn't play Irving at all, but as injuries mounted, they had to bring him back to the fold and he ended up making his season debut on the 5th of January. A lot of people felt Irving should just take the vaccine but he defiantly stood by his beliefs and it played a role in the Nets' eventual collapse last season. Kyrie wasn't the only one to publicly speak about this on his team's opening night, as Stephen Curry also stated during ring night that he hopes that Griner can come back soon, but there isn't an element of irony when Curry says it as opposed to Kyrie.

There was a hope that this season would turn out to be a lot better than last for the Nets despite all the offseason drama, as they did seem to be in a good place heading into the campaign. Things did not get off to the best possible start, however, as they were blown out by the Pelicans but there is still a very long way to go.