Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility.

According to officials, water supply was established and the fire was seized around 11 AM. No injuries were reported.