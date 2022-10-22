ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, OR

Silverton, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The West Albany High School football team will have a game with Silverton High School on October 21, 2022, 18:30:00.

West Albany High School
Silverton High School
October 21, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Junction City, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cottage Grove High School football team will have a game with Junction City High School on October 24, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
JUNCTION CITY, OR
High School Football PRO

Willamina, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Nestucca High School football team will have a game with Willamina High School on October 24, 2022, 17:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WILLAMINA, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Former Pizza Hut catches fire in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
SANDY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Forecasters: Prepare to stuck at home this winter

30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy