Silverton, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PORTLAND, Oregon — When Jackson Shelstad is on the basketball court, people watch. The senior point guard from West Linn High School is going places. Next year, he’s heading to the University of Oregon but this week, he’s heading to the bank. On Thursday Shelstad, along with...
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic. She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […]
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
Dr. Linderhall, a scientist as mad as they come, perfected a method to extract people’s worst fears from their subconscious minds to create a mortifying museum of the macabre known as the Nightmare Factory. Jenna O’Day found herself wandering the dark reaches of the Nightmare Factory when she was...
30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast held at region predicted to enter third consecutive La Nina winter.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast at OMSI on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society. It...
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
