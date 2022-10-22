Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in 2014 fatality is back to face charges
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County now has temporary custody of a suspect in a fatal 2014 shooting that occurred in Walla Walla. Clemente Garcia Cerda, 26, is serving a sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario for a 2017 shooting in Milton-Freewater. Cerda is charged with...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man after trying to talk about a stolen car
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media, a man was arrest after deputies found a stolen car. According to the sheriff’s office, a person driving a stolen car took off during a traffic stop. The car was later found abandoned. Deputies saw a man...
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting charged with murder, bond set at over $1 million
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and Richland Police said it was teamwork that helped them make an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that killed a Hanford high school graduate. Isaiah Combs, 19, is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and theft. He is currently in the Benton County Jail on over $1 million...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
Kennewick Man Arrested, Charged with Luring and Child Molestation
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Police investigate shooting after midnight in Friday night in Kennewick
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested for assaulting Park Middle School student
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old in Kennewick
KEPR
One in custody after shooting near Kennewick bar
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man attempts to lure girl into van
Kennewick PD Release Picture of Abduction Attempt Suspects Blue Van
elkhornmediagroup.com
Teen dies after accidental shooting
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
Suspect Arrested in Benton County Homicide
Man Charged with Shooting Sunnyside Police Officer
A man arrested for shooting a Sunnyside Police Officer was charged during an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Wednesday. 43-year-old Alejandro Mario Palomarez of Sunnyside faces a charge of first-degree assault. He's being held in the Yakima County jail. Authorities say he's also charged with a firearms enhancement and an aggravating factor in the shooting both of which could mean more time behind bars if he's convicted.
Police search for man who tried luring Kennewick student into his van
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
Othello Auto Theft Suspect Busted by Off-Duty Deputy
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vandals leave their mark in new concrete
