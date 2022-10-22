ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

By Mariel Carbone
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ycHN_0iiQwTLm00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years.

It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes.

“It’s huge. It’s amazing,” said Yanique Richards, a Howard alum and small business owner.

Richard owns Say By Yani, a vegan beauty company. She had the opportunity to showcase her products during homecoming weekend. She said it was a chance to grow, engage and interact with new customers.

“That’s the point of all of this, we want to grow,” said Richards. “I want vegan beauty to be number one. So, to be able to give it back to our students and our community — it means the world to us.”

Howard University Homecoming Weekend: Here’s how it will affect DC traffic and parking.

Friday, Richards set up shop outside of Reddi Made Studio, a multi-use event space operated by Courtney and Ayanna Wilkerson. Courtney is a Howard alum herself.

“We’re just committed to making sure people who come from Howard and other HBCUs have equity in promoting their businesses,” she said, explaining that the studio will host various Black entrepreneurs all weekend.

Wilkerson said it’s a full circle moment for her, as she’s able to show current students that success is possible.

“When you get to an HBCU your confidence, your love, your self-image it’s celebrated, not just tolerated. So we want to make sure our Black businesses have the opportunity here in one of the wealthiest Black cities in the nation to be able to just achieve that,” she said.

“It’s amazing we feel really connected to the community and the university. It’s just a lively community thing. It’s the strength, it’s everything,” said Karin Sellers, owner of Here’s the Scoop.

Sellers did not attend Howard herself, but her ice cream shop, which is located across from campus, is a welcomed part of the community. She said this weekend is all about connecting with one another.

“It’s a really big boost for business but also simply connecting more. We had a time where we couldn’t really be in person,” she said. “We have a chance to get back to getting close to people.“

Homecoming weekend continues Saturday with several major events.

The community parade is from 10 a.m. until noon. The homecoming football game kicks off at 1 p.m. And the Yardfest runs from noon until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoninformer.com

Development and HU Legacy at Center of Frederick’s Address to Alumni

With a substantial increase in philanthropic giving, enrollment and student retention, along with an improved bottom line for its hospital, Howard University (HU)’s financial standing has improved, which HU President Wayne A.I. Frederick said continues to pave the way for expansion and advancement. On Friday, Frederick delved into various...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community. “The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit

This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
WASHINGTON, DC
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Greater Washington Community Foundation awards $9.2 million in grants

The Greater Washington Community Foundation has announced $9.2 million in grants funded by the Health Equity Fund (HEF). Grants will support 32 Washington, D.C., nonprofit organizations engaged in improving economic mobility to help close the racial health and wealth gap. Given that 80 percent of the District of Columbia’s health outcomes are driven by social, economic, and other factors—and just 20 percent by clinical care—the fund is using an economic mobility frame to address the root causes of those challenges. Grantees include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health to reach those most impacted by poverty; Capital Area Asset Builders, which will provide BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) individuals living in the lowest-income neighborhoods with emergency savings and access to mainstream financial resources; and the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a holistic wellness and wealth creation program for women of color returning from incarceration.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen Aiming for an Early 2023 Opening at Rio Lakefront

Coming soon signage recently went up at Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen at 229 Boardwalk Pl. in Rio. The restaurant will be located in the 2,741SF space previously occupied by BGR, which closed back in June. We have been told by Rio Lakefront that the restaurant is currently anticipating an early 2023 opening. Miss Toya’s Southern Kitchen in Rio will be a fast-casual restaurant, while the recently opened Miss Toya’s Creole Kitchen at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Downtown Silver Spring is full-service (wait staff, etc.).
SILVER SPRING, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Beltway Battles Rd. 3 rescheduled for Nov. 19th

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Beltway Battled round three has officially been rescheduled to Saturday, November 19th. After being postponed due to the tragic passing of community figure Buddy Harrison, the new date is set for November 2022. This series will be put on in honor of Buddy, fans are encouraged to use the hashtag […]
WASHINGTON, DC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Washington DC At Night

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Washington DC at night, then you’ve come to the right place! Washington DC is one of our favorite cities in the South to explore. You can easily spend several days in DC, and still feel like there is so much more to see.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Multiple armed carjackings reported overnight in DC and MD

Katie Rhee breaks down the incidents and compares data from the two areas. Multiple armed carjackings reported overnight in …. Katie Rhee breaks down the incidents and compares data from the two areas. Group Wants Biden to Release People in Federal Prison …. People gathered outside the White House on...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy