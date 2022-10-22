Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years.

It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes.

“It’s huge. It’s amazing,” said Yanique Richards, a Howard alum and small business owner.

Richard owns Say By Yani, a vegan beauty company. She had the opportunity to showcase her products during homecoming weekend. She said it was a chance to grow, engage and interact with new customers.

“That’s the point of all of this, we want to grow,” said Richards. “I want vegan beauty to be number one. So, to be able to give it back to our students and our community — it means the world to us.”

Friday, Richards set up shop outside of Reddi Made Studio, a multi-use event space operated by Courtney and Ayanna Wilkerson. Courtney is a Howard alum herself.

“We’re just committed to making sure people who come from Howard and other HBCUs have equity in promoting their businesses,” she said, explaining that the studio will host various Black entrepreneurs all weekend.

Wilkerson said it’s a full circle moment for her, as she’s able to show current students that success is possible.

“When you get to an HBCU your confidence, your love, your self-image it’s celebrated, not just tolerated. So we want to make sure our Black businesses have the opportunity here in one of the wealthiest Black cities in the nation to be able to just achieve that,” she said.

“It’s amazing we feel really connected to the community and the university. It’s just a lively community thing. It’s the strength, it’s everything,” said Karin Sellers, owner of Here’s the Scoop.

Sellers did not attend Howard herself, but her ice cream shop, which is located across from campus, is a welcomed part of the community. She said this weekend is all about connecting with one another.

“It’s a really big boost for business but also simply connecting more. We had a time where we couldn’t really be in person,” she said. “We have a chance to get back to getting close to people.“

Homecoming weekend continues Saturday with several major events.

The community parade is from 10 a.m. until noon. The homecoming football game kicks off at 1 p.m. And the Yardfest runs from noon until 6 p.m.

