Lane County, OR

Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek transitions to repair operations

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Nearly three months after it began the Cedar Creek Fire is just over halfway contained. The fire has burned more than 127-thousand acres since it began on August 1, and is now at 55 percent containment. According to fire officials, ground crews have been continuing to...
OAKRIDGE, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire

LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
LEBANON, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Something’s pending at old Mega Foods

“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash

Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors

EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
SWEET HOME, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested

KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...

