Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
KVAL
Cedar Creek transitions to repair operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Nearly three months after it began the Cedar Creek Fire is just over halfway contained. The fire has burned more than 127-thousand acres since it began on August 1, and is now at 55 percent containment. According to fire officials, ground crews have been continuing to...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
KVAL
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
KVAL
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
KVAL
Reprieve from smoke expected for some communities near Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is in the area and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 127,283 acres and is 55 percent contained. A weekend winter weather advisory is in effect, officials...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
KVAL
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
KVAL
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
KVAL
Eugene sees 35-cent drop in gas prices since last week
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 35.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.99/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 32.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
KVAL
Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
KVAL
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
kezi.com
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
KVAL
'It's been incredible': College GameDay's eleventh visit to Eugene in the books
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
