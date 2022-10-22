Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
KSBW.com
Cal Fire begins prescribed burn in Gabilan Range east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn got underway late Monday morning in the hills east of Salinas. Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit is conducting the burn on private property in the Gabilan Range. Crews are expected to burn between 500 and 1,000 acres, Cal Fire said. Smoke is expected...
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
benitolink.com
Scheduled road closures could interfere with SBC commuters
Information provided by Transportation Agency for Monterey County. The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced scheduled road and lane closures for Monterey County from Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The following may impact traffic to and from San Benito County. The release also reminded motorists to keep in mind that construction work is weather-dependent.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
'Anti-establishment' Dutra swerves to offense: 'I'm not going to flip-flop to win votes'
Embattled District 4 Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra didn't shy away from highlighting what he feels are key differences between him and opponent Felipe Hernandez at a recent forum. Dutra was believed to hold a commanding lead before charges alleging he molested a 12-year-old family friend when he was 30, 17 years ago, surfaced on Oct. 5. Can he survive the political tempest? He told Lookout he believes he can.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 19, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:10 p.m. Vehicle theft on Heidi Dr. 8:47 p.m. Family dispute on Pepper Dr. 10:21 a.m. Vandalism and theft on S El Camino Real. 10:45 a.m. Battery on Elm Av. 12:15 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 6th...
KSBW.com
Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
pajaronian.com
State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members
WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
KSBW.com
Rescue operation conducted in Monterey County, Coast Guard confirms
SALINAS, Calif. — A rescue operation was conducted early on Saturday off of the Monterey Peninsula, the Coast Guard said. A helicopter was used during the operation and was seen flying near Carmel and Pacific Grove. This is a developing story, and KSBW will update with the latest information...
Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
Gale warning issued for waters off Monterey County
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A gale warning has been issued for the waters off Monterey County until Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the warning. The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for the waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas and 10 to 60 nautical miles offshore. From […]
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
sanjoseinside.com
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students
Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0