BuzzFeed

20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core

This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
US News and World Report

Meet Dale Haney, the White House Groundskeeper for 50 Years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents come and go, but one constant through 10 presidencies has been Dale Haney, the chief White House groundskeeper, who as of this month has spent 50 years serving the families — and many of their pets — who have called the mansion home.
