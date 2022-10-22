ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

First Lady Jill Biden visiting RI Wednesday

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYANe_0iiQvRcX00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be making a quick trip to Rhode Island on Wednesday, 12 News has learned.

The White House confirmed Friday evening that she will be visiting the capital city during the afternoon.

The first lady is expected to touch down at T.F. Green International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Her Ocean State itinerary includes a visit to Rhode Island College’s Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, where she “will meet with undergraduate students participating in a networking event,” according to the White House.

The first lady will then show her support for incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Democratic Party by delivering remarks at a campaign event.

McKee is running for reelection against Republican Ashley Kalus this November.

RELATED: McKee, Kalus trade barbs in first TV debate for RI governor Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Roundup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJokE_0iiQvRcX00

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 22

Carol G
4d ago

She needs to be charged with elder abuse And the Biden crime family needs to be In prison

Reply(1)
16
Linda Lonczak
4d ago

stay home, we don't want you in ri!!

Reply
14
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces new license for Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital

PROVIDENCE, RI – Fulfilling plans announced one year ago, Governor Dan McKee and Richard Charest, Director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals (BHDDH), gathered today on Howard Avenue in Cranston to announce the licensing of a new state psychiatric hospital. Securing the new license will improve patient care and better position the State to seek federal reimbursements that help pay for patient care.
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

Voters 50+ most powerful, election deciders; true for all Rhode Island cities, towns – Herb Weiss

Every political pundit knows that seniors are the most reliable voters. AARP Rhode Island’s latest analysis of voter records from the office of the Rhode Island Secretary of State clearly confirms this observation. Age 50 and over voters accounted for more than 70% of Rhode Island voters who turned up in the September 13th primary election, says Rhode Island’s largest aging advocacy group.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI

Target 12: Troubling Ties

Why is a high-ranking senior state official having a one-on-one meeting with a known mob associate?. A months-long investigation uncovers shocking new connections in the Rhode Island underworld. Target 12 Investigator Tim White reveals a web of Troubling Ties — Thursday on 12 News at 5.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
country1025.com

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy