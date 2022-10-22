First Lady Jill Biden visiting RI Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden will be making a quick trip to Rhode Island on Wednesday, 12 News has learned.

The White House confirmed Friday evening that she will be visiting the capital city during the afternoon.

The first lady is expected to touch down at T.F. Green International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Her Ocean State itinerary includes a visit to Rhode Island College’s Feinstein School of Education and Human Development, where she “will meet with undergraduate students participating in a networking event,” according to the White House.

The first lady will then show her support for incumbent Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Democratic Party by delivering remarks at a campaign event.

McKee is running for reelection against Republican Ashley Kalus this November.

