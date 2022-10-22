ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Zendaya Made $300K Salary for 7 Minutes of ‘Dune’

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Since her days at Disney, Zendaya has established a successful career for herself. Following her breakthrough role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel show Shake It Up in 2010, she’s gone from TV actor to movie star. Her performances in films like Malcolm & Marie , as well as her breakout role as MJ in the Spider-Man movies , have established her as a major force in Hollywood. It should be no surprise then that Zendaya earned a $300,000 salary for her mere seven minutes of screen time in Dune: Part One .

Zendaya plays Chani in ‘Dune’

Directed by Denis Villeneuve , Dune: Part One focuses on Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet . Paul is the son of Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In the film, Zendaya plays Chani, Paul’s love interest. In Frank Herbert’s book, Chani Kynes is a vital part of the story. The daughter of Liet-Kynes, she eventually helps Paul rule the galaxy.

Zendaya was touted as one of Dune’s leading stars, along with Chalamet, Isaac, and Ferguson. She was featured extensively in the movie’s posters, trailers, and premiere events. However, in Dune: Part One , Zendaya doesn’t show up all that much. Chani mainly appears in Paul’s dreams and visions of the future.

The first part of Villeneuve’s movie is about half of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel from 1965. Even though Zendaya’s character doesn’t do much in Dune: Part One , she is expected to be the main character in Dune: Part Two .

Zendaya made a $300K salary for 7 minutes of ‘Dune’

Before the October 2021 release of Dune: Part One , Zendaya confessed that her role in the film was relatively minor. In an interview with Empire , she said,  “My part is very, very small in this movie. That’s why I’m so excited to see it, to see what everyone’s been up to.”

The star continued, noting her short amount of time on set. “I was only there for four days, and I did not want to leave,” she said.

Show Biz Galore estimated Zendaya’s Dune salary to be $300,000. It’s quite a lot considering her minor role in the picture. Even though the amount is not as much as the rumored $2.2 million Chalamet earned, it’s not bad for four days of work.

While Chalamet earned the most among the cast of Dune: Part One , Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa each earned $2 million for their respective portrayals of Glossu Rabban and Duncan Idaho. Oscar Isaac reportedly made $400,000 for his portrayal of Duke Leto Atreides, while Rebecca Ferguson allegedly made $500,000.

Zendaya is expected to make even more money from the Dune franchise after the release of Dune: Part Two in November 2023.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Umy2G_0iiQv2sr00
Zendaya attends the “Dune” UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since her days on the Disney Channel, Zendaya has risen to prominence as an actor and producer. She went from being a child actor to a real movie star and a successful businesswoman.

Zendaya first gained attention as a dancer and model before becoming a tween sensation on Shake It Up . However, it was her performance as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming that truly propelled the actor to prominence.

Given her rising star, Zendaya continues to earn more and more per project. According to Wealthy Gorilla , the actress made $140,000 for Shake It Up , $300,000 for her role in Spider-Man Homecoming , $300,000 for Spider-Man: Far From Home , and about $2 million for Spider-Man: No Way Home .

It’s no surprise that Celebrity Net Worth estimates Zendaya’s wealth at $20 million, considering all her successful projects.

RELATED: Zendaya Fans Are Pissed She’s Only in ‘Dune’ for 7 Minutes

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
ComicBook

The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ to Rule Over ‘Ticket to Paradise’

“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, will loom large over the weekend box office. The film, from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, is expected to generate $60 million or more from 4,350 North American theaters between Friday and Sunday. That’ll easily be enough to dethrone “Halloween Ends,” which took the No. 1 spot last weekend with $41 million.
TheWrap

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature, tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market and...
PopSugar

Shakira Seemingly References Ex Gerard Piqué in Emotional "Monotonía" Video

Is Shakira throwing shade at ex Gerard Piqué in her new video? On Oct. 19, the Colombian singer released an emotional visual for her "Monotonía" track, in which she opens up about the demise of a relationship that fans believe is a reference to their split. According to Billboard, some of the Spanish lyrics in the song translate to, "It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault / It was monotony's fault / I never said anything but it hurt / I knew this would happen."
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

210K+
Followers
118K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy