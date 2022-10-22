ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rings of Power’: Is the Istar Actually Gandalf? It Could Be Another Misdirection

By Amanda Mullen
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • The Rings of Power revealed The Stranger is an Istar, and many think he’s Gandalf.
  • Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series may be misdirecting viewers on purpose.
  • The Rings of Power already misled fans about The Stranger’s identity once.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QR0K5_0iiQv07P00
Daniel Weyman as The Stranger in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power finally shed light on The Stranger’s (Daniel Weyman) identity , revealing that the character is an Istar. In the common tongue, that means wizard — and it strengthens the popular theory that The Stranger is actually Gandalf. In fact, The Rings of Power has dropped a number of clues that it’s bringing Gandalf in a little early. However, the show could be misleading viewers yet again.

Is the Istar in ‘The Rings of Power’ actually Gandalf? Fans think so

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’: 5 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Although The Rings of Power Episode 8 reveals that The Stranger is an Istar, it doesn’t actually confirm that he’s Gandalf. Many fans have come to that conclusion on their own. And to be fair, there are numerous hints that The Stranger is Gandalf throughout season 1.

Gandalf is one of the Istari in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore, and Daniel Weyman does look like a younger version of Ian McKellen’s character from The Lord of the Rings . Additionally, The Stranger quotes Gandalf twice during The Rings of Power Season 1 finale. It seems like too many clues to be coincidental.

Of course, it’s possible the writers are misdirecting viewers on purpose. There might be a reason they’ve yet to give The Stranger a name. Perhaps The Rings of Power Season 2 will reveal Weyman’s character isn’t Gandalf after all. There are several other characters he could be.

The clues that The Stranger is Gandalf could be misdirection

Although there’s reason to believe that The Stranger is Gandalf in The Rings of Power, the show could be misleading viewers. After all, Gandalf doesn’t arrive in Middle-earth until the Third Age in J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. And Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series is set in the Second Age, years before Gandalf should arrive.

The Amazon series is changing up its timeline, so it’s possible the writers are tweaking Tolkien’s backstory for Gandalf. However, there are other Istari in Tolkien’s writings. Saruman and Radagast both came to Middle-earth in the same manner as Gandalf. There are also two Blue Wizards who haven’t made live-action appearances just yet.

Saruman and Radagast shouldn’t show up until the Third Age either, but Tolkien’s Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-earth suggests that the Blue Wizards may have arrived earlier. As such, The Rings of Power could reveal that The Stranger is one of them. It wouldn’t be the first time the series misled us about his identity.

‘The Rings of Power’ misled fans about The Stranger’s identity once before

If The Rings of Power is intentionally misleading fans about Gandalf, it wouldn’t be the first time the series played games with The Stranger’s identity. Throughout season 1, fans are led to believe that the character could be evil. The opening of The Rings of Power Episode 8 even claims that The Stranger is Sauron .

It’s later revealed that the White Cloaks were wrong in their assessment of Meteor Man, as Halbrand is the show’s Dark Lord instead. But it’s clear The Rings of Power wants us guessing about everyone’s identities. And for that reason, we shouldn’t assume The Stranger is Gandalf just yet.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned

Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power star lands next movie role in horror remake

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Ema Horvath has landed a role in an upcoming horror remake. As reported by Deadline, the actress has been cast in the third film in The Strangers franchise, which will serve as a remake of the 2008 horror. The film,...
Collider

What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
Popculture

'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3

With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
wegotthiscovered.com

A century-old epic breaks new ground in ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ trailer

All Quiet on the Western Front is among the most poignant and important works in the history of genre fiction; first published by German novelist Erich Maria Remarque in 1928, the original anti-war novel struck powerful chords with readers, many of them surviving soldiers, all over the world. It wasn’t long after that pre-Code Hollywood acquired filming rights to the work, putting out an equally-harrowing depiction of the plights faced by World War I-era soldiers that earned it two Academy Awards for Outstanding Production and Best Director in Lewis Milestone.
Comments / 0

