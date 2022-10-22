‘You’ Season 4: Joe Goldberg Returns as a College Professor

You Season 4 will be back for another season following Joe Goldberg. The murderous stalker has gone through a string of careers in many different cities, and he’s up to something new in season 4. A new teaser from Netflix shows that Joe will be working as a college professor and this hardly seems like good news.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s ‘You’ | Tyler Golden/Netflix

Here’s every job Joe has had throughout ‘You’

Joe Goldberg has gone through a string of careers throughout the Netflix series. He’s an intelligent book lover whose guardian, Mr. Mooney , taught him how to restore old books to their former glory. Joe manages a bookstore in season 1 before fleeing to Los Angeles.

In season 2, he gets a job at Anavrin, a high-end grocery store where his latest obsession, Love Quinn, is employed. After the pair get married and have a baby, Joe moves to the suburbs in season 3. He finds work at a library and develops yet another obsession with his coworker Marienne .

In You Season 4, Joe is embarking on a new career path. Season 3 ended with him killing his wife, Love, faking his own death, and burning their home to the ground. He then traveled to Paris to search for Marienne.

Joe Goldberg returns as a college professor for ‘You’ Season 4

Netflix released a teaser for You Season 4, where Joe states, “I’m not the loveable book store manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore. Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond, and living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will.”

This season, Joe will be living in London and working as a college professor under the name “Jonathan Moore.” In the teaser, he sports longer hair and a beard. He also promises that he is “focusing on academia and instruction” while keeping his “extracurricular activities strictly professional.”

How did Joe get a job as a college professor?

It remains to be seen exactly how Joe got a job as a college professor in You Season 4. Joe is obviously intelligent and well-read, so he’d likely be well-suited to this career path. However, the series has pointed out that Joe grew up poor and in and out of foster care. He was taken in by Mr. Mooney, who taught him a trade, but he never went to college.

Though Joe’s lack of a degree certainly doesn’t mean he isn’t intelligent, it seems strange that a University would hire him without one. That said, there might be some document forging going on in season 4. Joe managed to steal Will Bettleheim’s entire identity in season 2, so he could probably figure out a way to fake college transcripts while assuming a new name.

You Season 4 Part I drops to Netflix on Feb 10, 2023, and Part 2 on March 10, 2023.

