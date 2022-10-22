ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

What Keegan learned facing Dubs after Kings' rally falls short

Kings rookie Keegan Murray is taking everything, even the losses, as a learning moment. Playing a career-high 38 minutes in the Kings' 130-125 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, the 22-year-old explained what he took away from facing the defending champions. "I think it helps me...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving

After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Wizards fall short to the Cavaliers in OT 117-107

CLEVELAND-The Washington Wizards took their second road trip of the young NBA season traveling to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. The Wizards came in with a 2-0 record, but the Cavaliers newly acquired star Donovan Mitchell was ready to get win number two in a Cavaliers uniform. Washington has been led by Kyle Kuzma who came into this game averaging 24.0 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. Most importantly Kuzma has shown that he can be one of the players that the Wizards can count on so far. Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has also been productive so far putting up 21.0 points per game and 7.0 assists per game. With Kuzma and Beal clicking the Wizards we’re hoping they could get this team to an early 3-0 start to the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers drop to 0-3 with a home loss to young Spurs

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback of the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles, rang the Sixers' ceremonial pregame bell Saturday night. The fans at Wells Fargo Center were thrilled late in the fourth quarter ... when an update on the Phillies' NLCS game against the Padres appeared on the jumbotron. The Sixers, meanwhile, dropped...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Draymond Jr. adorably plays peek-a-boo with reporters

Draymond Green Jr. kept himself entertained during his father's postgame press conference after the Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Chase Center. While the elder Green answered press conference questions, his five-year-old son played peek-a-boo with reporters in the room. Draymond Jr., or "D.J." as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Oubre, Richards power Hornets to 126-109 win over Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and the Charlotte Hornets coasted to a 126-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. The Hornets won decisively despite being without three projected...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay explains why Kyrie's '16 Finals shot is 'biggest regret'

Klay Thompson is considered one of the premier defensive players in the NBA when he is fully healthy. However, there is one moment that still eats at him to this day. Speaking with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All the Smoke," Thompson reveals why Kyrie Irving's iconic shot over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still stings.
NBC Sports

What we learned as bench struggles in Dubs' loss to Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors in their season opener beat the Los Angeles Lakers by 14 points, and led by as many as 27. The Denver Nuggets in their opener suffered a shocking upset loss to the Utah Jazz, losing by 21 points. So naturally it was the Warriors who...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Slafkovsky out vs. Stars due to injury

Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Slafkovsky is day-to-day with what the Canadiens are calling an upper-body injury. It's unclear how and when the first overall pick in this year's draft got hurt. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal in...
DALLAS, TX

