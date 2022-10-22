ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest WIAA football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Washington high school football season kicks off Friday (October 21) with several big games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 8 action on SBLive Washington , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark SBLive's Washington high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE WASHINGTON SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2B SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1B SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Washington high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Washington:

Top stars, best performances in Week 7 of the 2022 Washington high school football season

Top 10 plays in Washington high school football, Week 7: Playmakers stand out on special teams

SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Here comes Spanaway Lake at No. 20

Week 8 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game predictions, top statewide matchups

Full football coverage on SBLive Washington

