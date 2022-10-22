Bend, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

REDMOND, Ore. -- After nine burglaries that targeted local businesses in a five-day period, Redmond Police Department is asking for help in finding the suspects. According to Redmond police, between October 15 and 20, nine local small businesses were burglarized and money was stolen. Police said that in most cases, the suspect or suspects arrive on foot, break into the business after hours, and steal cash. Police say small local businesses like those victimized are seriously impacted by theft, and have difficulty remaining open due to the financial burden it places on them.

REDMOND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO