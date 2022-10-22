Giants’ injury report: Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari will miss third straight game; Oshane Ximines also out

Read full article on original website
Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) out for remainder of Week 7
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) will not return to Sunday's Week 7 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger took a scary hit to the face that resulted in an eye injury and was in visible pain as he was carted to the locker room. The team ruled him out after half time. Hopefully the exciting rookie will be able to avoid a serious injury.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bellinger, who has emerged as one of the better rookie tight ends in the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
DENVER – There was every reason to believe that Jets rookie Breece Hall could be the young star they build their offensive identity around because since the calendar turned to October that’s precisely what he was. In the three games before the Jets beat the Broncos on Sunday,...
The franchise’s last postseason win was Super Bowl XLVI in 2011. The team’s last playoff appearance was in 2016. Prior to this season, the combined win-loss record for the club was a dismal 22-59. Over that stretch, the franchise lost 10 or more games in each of those campaigns.
DENVER – Jets quarterback Zach Wilson dropped back, stepped into a throw, and fired a deep ball down the middle of the field toward tight end Tyler Conklin. The ball sailed well over Conklin’s head. It was the Jets’ first play from scrimmage in their 16-9 win over...
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another week, another Giants comeback win. And while Sunday’s 23-17 victory at the Jaguars wasn’t a shock-the-NFL moment, it kept this magical season rolling for rookie head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones, who played marvelously in Jacksonville. The Giants, winners of four...
It's looking like it will be a run-heavy defense for the New York Giants in their Sunday matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With good reason. The Jaguars enter this week's game with the ninth-best rushing attack (136.7 yards per game) against a Giants run defense that is currently ranked 28th against the run (144.8 yards per game).
DENVER -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Trader Joe: The trade deadline is in nine days, which means general manager Joe Douglas is working the phones. In three years on the job, Douglas hasn't let a trade deadline pass without making a deal. The...
The New York Giants will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. New York has...
Shortly after Rutgers football’s 24-17 homecoming win over Indiana on Saturday, wide receiver Shawn Mutterlyn announced his entry into the transfer portal. Munnerlyn, a sophomore, had yet to register a catch in his college career. He played in two games as a freshman. A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Munnerlyn was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. A recruit out of Independence High School (Columbus, OH), Munnerlyn held offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Liberty, Purdue and West Virginia among others. Munnerlyn was taken off the team’s official roster on their website within minutes of his posting: AGTG🙏Thank you Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/HWJV5lBaXO — Don®️🥀 (@NbfDon11) October 22, 2022 Rutgers snapped a 21-game home losing streak in the Big Ten on Saturday with their win over Indiana. The win gives the Scarlet Knights a 4-3 record and their first Big Ten win of the season. RelatedWatch: Samuel Brown V goes two yards for a Rutgers football lead Rutgers returns to the field on Saturday for a game at Minnesota at 2:30 PM ET.
