Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
Melinda Sheckells talks big weekend of entertainment in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big weekend in Las Vegas full of entertainment for virtually everyone. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to talk all about it.
Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
UNLV offering free student loan forgiveness workshops to answer questions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With so many questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, one local university is offering workshops to help people with the application. This as a federal appeals court recently paused the program as it considers an appeal after a six-state lawsuit was...
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
Submissions now open for annual Walker Furniture 'Home For The Holidays' program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Know a deserving family in need? Now is your chance to help out this holiday season. Walker Furniture will again be hosting its 29th annual 'Home For The Holidays' program, which assists families and individuals in need in Clark County. The store will be accepting...
12th annual 'NF Hope' concert
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope concert returns to the stage!. Joining us now are founders Melody and Jeff Leibow.
2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
Local students get pointers from 'Hamilton' actors
Las Vegas (KSNV) — You may be familiar with the line from the musical Hamilton: "I'm not throwing away my shot." Some local students took their shot with a master acting class featuring the touring cast from Hamilton. The musical is on its second run at The Smith Center...
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
Brand strategist talks future of music festivals after 'When We Were Young'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The music festival "When We Were Young" got off to a rough start after canceling Saturday's shows due to high winds, but there were still two more days featuring 65 bands on five stages. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy at Braintrust, joined us to...
'Grafitti Park' encourages art, not vandalism
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Padraig Madden says it’s hard to pick a favorite. Which stack at Seven Magic Mountains makes the best backdrop for family photos. “I kind of just like the whole thing,” he says while snapping pictures. “The desert in and of itself is so pretty but this little spot of color is nice to stop by."
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
