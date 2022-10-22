ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas orthodontist speaks out as #diybraces on TikTok gains millions of views

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From filing teeth to tooth gems and closing gaps with rubber bands, quick do-it-yourself or DIY dentistry videos are trending on TikTok. “Hey guys, so today I’m going to fit my braces. A couple of months ago my [inaudible] Mylo broke my retainer and since we fell out with the orthodontists, I can’t get a new one so I’m actually going to give myself braces again to kind of straighten teeth back up,” said a TikTok subscriber.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV opens Walking Box Ranch for first public tours in decades

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some UNLV history students and professors hosted a free public tour at Walking Box Ranch on Saturday. The free tour included hands-on activities and showed off the collection of material culture. Walking Box Ranch was built in 1931 by silent film stars Rex Bell and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNLV offering free student loan forgiveness workshops to answer questions

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With so many questions surrounding President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, one local university is offering workshops to help people with the application. This as a federal appeals court recently paused the program as it considers an appeal after a six-state lawsuit was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neon Museum to host event celebrating Las Vegas architecture and design

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum will host a four-day event this week that will celebrate the architecture and design elements found around Las Vegas. Called "Duck Duck Shed," the event will recognize iconic architecture that has had a worldwide impact, particularly in hospitality, according to the museum.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

12th annual 'NF Hope' concert

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrating 12 years of fundraising and fantastic performances by top performers, the NF Hope concert returns to the stage!. Joining us now are founders Melody and Jeff Leibow.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local students get pointers from 'Hamilton' actors

Las Vegas (KSNV) — You may be familiar with the line from the musical Hamilton: "I'm not throwing away my shot." Some local students took their shot with a master acting class featuring the touring cast from Hamilton. The musical is on its second run at The Smith Center...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Grafitti Park' encourages art, not vandalism

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Padraig Madden says it’s hard to pick a favorite. Which stack at Seven Magic Mountains makes the best backdrop for family photos. “I kind of just like the whole thing,” he says while snapping pictures. “The desert in and of itself is so pretty but this little spot of color is nice to stop by."
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV

