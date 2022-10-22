Read full article on original website
Walsh has everyone cheering for Ryan
Carly Walsh has turned a lot of people into Ragdoll fans. Walsh is a senior defender on the Archbishop Ryan High School girls soccer team, and her family is full of Catholic Leaguers. Her dad and older brother went to Judge, as did many of her cousins. Her mom attended...
Coatesville forced to forfeit game, shakes up District 1 playoff picture
Coatesville football’s undefeated regular season is no more. Despite winning all eight games its played, Coatesville’s 38-7 win over West Chester Rustin on September 30 has been changed to a forfeit loss, due to an ineligible player on the team. The violation was self-reported by Coatesville at the...
College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field
An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
An AP history teacher at Robbinsville High School is a diehard Phillies fan, and she gets to cheer her team on from the left field line as the team's ball girl. Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans. Fleck says every now and then she will hear someone from the stands screaming, "Ms. Fleck, Ms. Fleck."
Phillies fans celebrate pennant win with fireworks, cheers, and yes, some pole climbing
With Philly Elmo leading a drumline through crowds that swelled to surround SEPTA buses flashing “GO PHILLIES” and people cheering on intrepid climbers who managed to make it up lamp posts coated with grease, Philadelphia on Sunday night celebrated the city’s first World Series berth since 2009.
Philadelphia erupts with excitement, fans take to the streets as Phillies move on to World Series
PHILADELPHIA - When it comes to sports celebrations, no city does it quite like Philadelphia!. From first pitch to final out, Phillies fans cheered on their team - erupting with pure joy as they clinched the NLCS with a 4-3 victory against the Padres in Game 5. The Phillies will...
'God is a Phillies fan': Philadelphia Catholic school cheers on the home team
"We do know God is a Phillies fan, so it's okay that we pray for the Phillies," said Principal Sister John Magdalen.
Philadelphia is already greasing poles to prepare for Phillies celebration
Poles in Philadelphia are already being greased to prevent celebratory residents from climbing them in celebration of the team possibly winning the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday night. Fans were understandably hyped, screaming so loud that it could be heard up to a mile and a half away.
City officials grease light poles ahead of possible Phillies celebrations
In case the Philadelphia Phillies clinch a spot in the World Series Sunday, city officials are ready for rowdy celebrations.
WATCH: Protesters storm field during halftime of Penn vs. Yale, delaying game by more than an hour
Penn's homecoming game against Yale experienced a lengthy delay at halftime on Saturday when protesters stormed the field at the end of the first half, with many remaining on the field for more than an hour. As the first half concluded with the Quakers and Bulldogs tied at 10, protestors...
Community sends Delaware teen to Phillies NLCS Game 3 in style
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Delaware 16-year-old who saved up $700 for a ticket to last week's Phillies NLDS Game 3 headed to Friday night's NLCS Game 3 in style. Cody Newtown saved up the money to attend last week's game in memory of his father, Dan, who died in December of 2021.
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
Phillies Rally Held In Center City
The Phillies are well on their way to the World Series. Everyone in the region, it seems is a fan. The Playoff Games are sold out and people wanting into the stadium are paying top dollar for tickets. To keep the momentum up, the city and the team held a rally, on the plaza of the Municipal Services Building at noon on Friday.
Is Center City ready for a Phillies championship celebration?
There could be a lot of celebrating in the streets of Philly if the Phillies win another World Series. Some retailers on Chestnut Street in Center City spoke to KYW Newsradio about how they plan to keep their stores safe.
Phoenixville Area High School postpones football game due to threat of violence
"Because of all the gun violence that's going on, I definitely understand why because it's dangerous," said parent Pernette Howard. "We have to protect our children and we never know."
Gilded Age Estate in Villanova to be Demolished by School District
Every Friday afternoon since February, Deb Robbins and other concerned neighbors stand in front of Lower Merion School District’s administration building holding signs that read “Honk if you want to save the trees!” Drivers respond enthusiastically. Who doesn’t want to save trees? The answer in Lower Merion is surprising.
Student protestors storm UPenn field during homecoming game, multiple arrests
According to the organization Fossil Free Penn, 19 student protestors were arrested from Franklin Field.
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House
No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly
- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
Beloved Philadelphia crossing guard gets emotional sendoff after 38 years
"I didn't have children and these are my children," Carman Harris said. "I always call them my babies. I have 38 years' worth of babies."
