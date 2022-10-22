ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Walsh has everyone cheering for Ryan

Carly Walsh has turned a lot of people into Ragdoll fans. Walsh is a senior defender on the Archbishop Ryan High School girls soccer team, and her family is full of Catholic Leaguers. Her dad and older brother went to Judge, as did many of her cousins. Her mom attended...
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football game paused as more than 60 protestors storm the field

An Ivy League football game was put on hold during a protest on Saturday. Penn and Yale were in action in Philadelphia, the Quakers’ homecoming game. However, with the game tied at 10 in the 2nd quarter, “over 60 protesters” with a group called “Fossil Free Penn” came onto the field, leading it to be brought to a halt, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.
News 12

Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl

An AP history teacher at Robbinsville High School is a diehard Phillies fan, and she gets to cheer her team on from the left field line as the team's ball girl. Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans. Fleck says every now and then she will hear someone from the stands screaming, "Ms. Fleck, Ms. Fleck."
FanSided

Philadelphia is already greasing poles to prepare for Phillies celebration

Poles in Philadelphia are already being greased to prevent celebratory residents from climbing them in celebration of the team possibly winning the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 series lead over the San Diego Padres during Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday night. Fans were understandably hyped, screaming so loud that it could be heard up to a mile and a half away.
delawarevalleynews.com

Phillies Rally Held In Center City

The Phillies are well on their way to the World Series. Everyone in the region, it seems is a fan. The Playoff Games are sold out and people wanting into the stadium are paying top dollar for tickets. To keep the momentum up, the city and the team held a rally, on the plaza of the Municipal Services Building at noon on Friday.
aroundambler.com

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Enjoy hoagies and more from Penna’s Italian Market in Spring House

No birds today, but Philadelphia has a playoff baseball team! Penna’s Italian Market (545 North Bethlehem Pike, Spring House) has hoagies and other sandwiches to enjoy while Philly dances through the playoffs. The market is now open on Sundays starting at 8:00 a.m., so you can pick up your order with plenty of time to spare before the game.
PhillyBite

Where to Watch the 2022 Phillies Playoffs in Philly

- Whether you're a sports fan or just want to watch a game for fun, Philadelphia has a variety of places to watch baseball. Sports fans have plenty of options, from outdoor sports venues to local bars with TVs. Here are some recommendations for Philadelphia bars that will give you a great game-day experience.
