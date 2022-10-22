Read full article on original website
Kingman66
2d ago
Lol 😂 and this is a surprise ❓This 💩 will never ever change no matter what you try to do for them❗️
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
Fatal shooting at central Phoenix hotel, police looking for suspect
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for possible suspects involved in the shooting death of 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli in central Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at a hotel in the area. Police say witnesses reported that Ragnoli and the...
AZFamily
Possible voter intimidation being investigated in Maricopa County
Whether you're buying used or new, there are some things you need to know before you ditch the gas pump for a plug-in. ARMLS data also shows monthly home sales are down 29% in the Phoenix metro area, compared to last September. Buckeye nonprofit offers cancer patients free wigs. Updated:...
AZFamily
Police say suspect in UArizona shooting sent emails warning of "catastrophic consequences"
Paul's Car Wash ended on a high note and brough a week full of fun!. Middle school girl nearly kidnapped as she was walking after school in Phoenix. Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. Data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail.
KTAR.com
Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms
PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Suspect still at large after robbing a home at gunpoint
The person of interest backed a white Honda Pilot SUV into the driveway of a home, followed the victim into his house at gunpoint, and stole an estimated $140,000 worth of jewelry from a Phoenix home.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
12news.com
8 people shot at house party in west Phoenix, police searching for suspect
PHOENIX — One person is dead and seven more are injured following a shooting at a family gathering near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Phoenix police said. One of those victims was a teenager. Officers responded to the area around 9:30 Saturday evening for calls that a shooting...
Maricopa police arrest suspect who allegedly assaulted woman while driving her home
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Valley man previously convicted of sexual abuse, trespassing, and impersonating law enforcement has been arrested again for allegedly assaulting a woman he had driven home. Nathan Whipple, 28, was taken into custody this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was attempting to...
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after pulling out a knife during a fight at Kiwanis Park
TEMPE — Tempe police officers were called to Kiwanis Park Saturday evening after two men were in a fight and one pulled out a knife. Officials say one of the men was uncooperative with officers, eventually leading them to use a Taser on him. The man then ran away...
KTAR.com
Suspect detained after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — Officers detained a suspect after responding to reports of shots fired inside a Valley Metro light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Police found an adult male on the light rail near First Avenue and Van Buren Street who had been struck by gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Participation in Electronic Search Warrant Program Up as Agencies Take Aim at Impaired Driving
Arizona’s citizens and communities continue to pay a high price for impaired driving as officials pursue ways to hold offenders accountable. One piece of addressing the problem is the Arizona Supreme Court’s participation in the statewide electronic search warrant program for vehicular offenses, made possible with a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspected Killer Arrested In 2005 Cold Murder Case Of Phoenix woman
In what many have felt would be a cold, unsolved case, a family is relieved to learn that an arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force. Latoyi Clinkscale has been extradited to Phoenix from a prison in Wasco, California after being named a suspect in the murder case of Shelia Jones. Clinkscale has been serving time for another crime.
AZFamily
Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
fox10phoenix.com
Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix
EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 7 injured; gunman still on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a shooting at a house party near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road left seven people injured and a man dead. By the time officers arrived at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, multiple people had already been taken to the hospital by family and friends.
Comments / 26