Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Troopers: Wrong-way drunk driver was 2x over the legal limit when arrested on Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ- (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman is now in custody after allegedly driving the wrong way while under the influence near Mesa late Sunday night. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple 911 calls were received of a driver going eastbound in the westbound lanes of SR-202 near Alma School just before midnight. With the assistance of the police helicopters and troopers in the area, they were able to locate the driver still heading the wrong way near Recker Road. Troopers stopped traffic in the area so they could perform a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the vehicle.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Valley man sentenced 2.5 years in prison for dealing firearms

PHOENIX — A Valley man was sentenced to over two years in federal prison for dealing in firearms without a license, authorities said Friday. Abdur-R-Ahin Shamsid-Deen, 43, from El Mirage received his 30-month sentence Oct. 11 after previously pleading guilty to dealing the weapons, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix hotel on Saturday evening. Phoenix police investigators say 25-year-old Andrew Ragnoli was reportedly shot and killed at a hotel near McDowell Road and 51st Avenue. Officers got a call reporting the shooting around 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they found Ragnoli with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect detained after shooting on light rail in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officers detained a suspect after responding to reports of shots fired inside a Valley Metro light rail train in downtown Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. Police found an adult male on the light rail near First Avenue and Van Buren Street who had been struck by gunfire, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Participation in Electronic Search Warrant Program Up as Agencies Take Aim at Impaired Driving

Arizona’s citizens and communities continue to pay a high price for impaired driving as officials pursue ways to hold offenders accountable. One piece of addressing the problem is the Arizona Supreme Court’s participation in the statewide electronic search warrant program for vehicular offenses, made possible with a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspected Killer Arrested In 2005 Cold Murder Case Of Phoenix woman

In what many have felt would be a cold, unsolved case, a family is relieved to learn that an arrest has been made in the 2005 murder of a Valley woman and U.S. Air Force. Latoyi Clinkscale has been extradited to Phoenix from a prison in Wasco, California after being named a suspect in the murder case of Shelia Jones. Clinkscale has been serving time for another crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man answers door, gets shot in the leg, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Mesa are investigating after a bizarre shooting early Friday morning. It happened at the Brook View Apartments on the northeast corner of Dobson Road and University Drive around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. That man told investigators that someone had knocked on the door, and he was shot after answering the door. Officers on the scene provided first aid while paramedics arrived.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for the hammer-wielding suspect who attacked and robbed a man on the light rail. Cellphone video captured the end of the ordeal. Nicholas Gregory said he tried to intervene when he saw the suspect lift the hammer and became the victim of the attack. “I saw that claw. So I just jumped up as fast as I can and I just took him down,” Gregory said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Door-knock ends in man getting shot in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — A man was injured Friday morning in Mesa after he answered a knock on his door and opened up to a gunman, police said. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his leg near Dobson Road and University Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department. Mesa...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ninth annual 'Missing in Arizona Day' aims to reunite loved ones

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department hosted its 9th annual "Missing in Arizona Day" on Oct. 22 to offer loved ones a chance to share details with authorities about someone they know who is missing, and if they want, to offer DNA samples that might help reunite them. "Detectives will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix

EBeauty gives free wigs to women with hair loss conditions and those undergoing cancer treatment. Man dead, seven injured after shooting at a house party in north Phoenix. A man is dead, and seven others are hurt after a shooting in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood on Saturday. Possible voter intimidation...
PHOENIX, AZ

