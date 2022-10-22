ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Hornets fall to Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tennisrecruiting.net

Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan

Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

No. 1 recruit Arch Manning's record-breaking day featured 4 TDs

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning broke his high school’s all-time total touchdowns record Friday night. It was the top highlight from the day for the nation’s No. 1 player, but it wasn’t the only one. Manning played an all-around great game, completing 16 of 20 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

