BREAKING: 2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
The NBA has announced that Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic have been suspended after the altercation that took place in Saturday night's game between the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Lillard, Grant lead Blazers' late rally past Lakers, 106-104
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday. Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to...
NOLA.com
Rod Walker: Electric atmosphere in home opener not enough to push Pelicans past Jazz
The Smoothie King Center usually isn’t rocking like this in October. This type of noise on a Sunday this time of year is usually reserved for the guys who play in the giant Dome across the street. But with expectations comes noise. And for 53 minutes of basketball Sunday,...
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 9
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s ...
REPORT: Panthers Reject Big Trade Offer for Brian Burns
Carolina wants to build around Burns and Scott Fitterer has made that clear.
Mavs Visit Pelicans: Luka vs. Zion History Hints at Thrilling Matchup ... If Health Permits
Luka Doncic has only played against Zion Williamson two times, but those two times were extremely fun, high-scoring affairs. We could be in for an instant classic between the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 21, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Every week, WCNC Charlotte takes a look at how Charlotte's high school football teams fare in Friday night action. Check out this week's teams and how they stack up. Ardrey Kell vs. Olympic. This week, the Ardrey Kell Knights suit up and head to Trojan territory...
DJ Moore Trade to Cowboys Would Be 'Great Fit,' Says Michael Vick
"I would love to see DJ Moore end up in Dallas; I think it's a great fit," says Michael Vick of a Panthers and Cowboys trade.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Jordan Clarkson scores 29 as Jazz rally past Timberwolves
Jordan Clarkson scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz overcame a 17-point deficit to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves 132-126 in
NOLA.com
WATCH: Scott Rabalais talks LSU football on 'Bayou Bets,' plus reason to hope for Saints
A "Bayou Bets" episode started with one of the longest-tenured members of The Advocate's sports and ended with a newcomer had plenty of talk about LSU's memorable victory over Ole Miss and what's to come against Alabama. The show is sponsored by Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate...
WITN
Hornets fall to Pelicans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Kinston native Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had...
NBC Sports
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
tennisrecruiting.net
Meet The New Coach: LSU's Danny Bryan
Danny Bryan may have left LSU to start his head coaching career, but his heart never left LSU. The former LSU All-American and Tigers assistant was named the head coach of his alma mater last May. Bryan returns to Baton Rouge after six seasons as the head coach at Wichita...
Saints Remain in NFC South Race After Bucs, Falcons Losses
The New Orleans Saints remain one game behind the NFC South leaders after their losses in Week 7.
Jackson State’s Win vs. Campbell Was an FCS Declaration
With a homecoming win over Campbell, the Tigers and its star coach showed that they are building a powerhouse program.
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning's record-breaking day featured 4 TDs
New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning broke his high school’s all-time total touchdowns record Friday night. It was the top highlight from the day for the nation’s No. 1 player, but it wasn’t the only one. Manning played an all-around great game, completing 16 of 20 passes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
