Police: Glastonbury gun incident involved no threats, violence

GLASTONBURY — A revolver fell from a man’s person Tuesday during a dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside a Main Street bagel shop over his use of her car without permission — and over suspected PCP in the car — but no threats or acts of violence occurred between them, the woman told police.

After the man, Kijuan D. Terrell, 36, of West Hartford, was arrested nearby, he behaved disruptively in the local police lockup, trying to flood his cell, covering the cell camera’s lens at least six times, shaking the cell door, and shouting obscenities, local police Officer Glen R. Bona reported.

GUN INCIDENT

DEFENDANT: Kijuan D. Terrell, 36, of West Hartford

CHARGES: Felony counts of evidence tampering, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a handgun, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace

STATUS: Held on $250,000 bond; due back Nov. 30 in Manchester Superior Court