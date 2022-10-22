Read full article on original website
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
'This Is Where I'd Have Biden's Debt Relief, If It Wasn't For Those Darned Black People,' Says Wisconsin Institute For Law And Liberty
A group in Wisconsin claims President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt violates federal law by intentionally seeking to narrow the racial wealth gap and help Black borrowers. The allegation is among the claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by conservative legal outfit Wisconsin...
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Judge dismisses suit from 6 GOP states aiming to block Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan
A federal judge in Missouri dismissed a case brought by six conservative states that broadly charged that President Joe Biden had acted beyond its authority in its plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The six states – Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina –...
Biden’s student debt relief plan is temporarily blocked. Here’s what you need to know.
(Washington) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan — halting any debt from being erased. But the administration is encouraging people to continue submitting their applications. The Friday evening ruling comes less than a week since the application portal went...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
In Spite of Court Ruling, You Can Still Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Although a court has temporarily blocked student loans from being forgiven, the Biden administration is encouraging people to keep applying.
Student Loan Forgiveness Is on Hold for Millions — Will It Go Through?
President Biden’s plan to deliver $10,000 worth of student loan relief to American borrowers has hit another snag. Although the portal for applications went live about a week ago, it looks like those with student loan debt will have to wait longer for any official forgiveness. Article continues below...
College alum tells CNN: The only way to open the door was to take on student loan debt
CNN national correspondent Camila Bernal speaks to the executive director of Student Debt Crisis Center and an economist on the personal and widespread implications of President Biden's student loan debt relief program.
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
A Federal Appeals Court Steps in to Block Biden Admin’s Student Debt Forgiveness Program
The move, which temporarily suspends the program, calls into question whether it will ever get off the ground even after millions have already applied to have their debt absolved.
Appeals Court Puts Federal Student Debt Relief on Pause
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday evening granted an appeal filed by a coalition of six states who are attempting to block President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt for millions of Americans, according to multiple reports on Friday night.
