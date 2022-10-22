Read full article on original website
One dead in New Orleans East shooting
The victim arrived at a hospital around 4:15 p.m. after someone drove him there. The victim, who suffered multiple wounds, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating murder on Chimney Wood Lane
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in New Orleans East. Police say it happened on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital with...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex at edge of Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A 23-year-old man died Sunday after being shot at an apartment complex at the edge of the Little Woods area, New Orleans police said. His name has not been released. The shooting was reported to authorities at 4:18 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane (map). The man...
fox8live.com
23-year-old shot and killed in an apartment complex Sunday afternoon, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in an apartment complex according to NOPD. The incident happened in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane. Police say the victim arrived at the hospital around 4:18 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead.
23-year-old man shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A 23-year-old died after getting shot multiple times in an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane on Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department. Police said that the victim arrived at the hospital at around 4:18...
NOPD: Suspect opens fire on man at Central City intersection Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Traffic fatality, two shootings, two armed robberies
A fatal accident, two shootings and two armed robberies were reported in Uptown neighborhoods over the weekend, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was injured in a shooting Sunday night (Oct. 23) in Central City. The victim, 41, was at Philip and Willow streets just after 11 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.
Cops catch man after Saturday shooting in New Orleans
Police say they quickly found and arrested a man who shot and wounded a victim Saturday morning. “The male victim was bending down into his vehicle to retrieve an item when an armed suspect approached from behind.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating Lakeview carjacking with infant in car
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after someone reportedly stole a car with an infant inside. Officers say they responded to the reported auto theft at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street on Sunday morning. According to the NOPD, initial reports...
Man surrenders after barricading himself inside Gentilly home with baby, NOPD says
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 5400 block of Seminary Pl.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NOLA.com
Woman hit, killed by driver while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Claiborne Avenue late Sunday, New Orleans police said. Her name and age have not been released. She was crossing Claiborne Avenue around 10 p.m. near Josephine Street (map), when police said a man in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, travelling eastbound, hit her.
fox8live.com
2 women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women were shot in their legs Friday night (Oct. 21) while working on a vehicle in front of a house in New Orleans East, police said. The victims, aged 22 and 19, were wounded around 8:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cardenas Dr., according to police. Police did not detail the victims’ conditions or the extent of their injuries.
NOLA.com
Man killed, three wounded in shooting in St. Roch area, New Orleans police say
One person was killed and three were wounded in a shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street on Friday at 10:14 p.m. to find a man fatally wounded near a house. He died at hospital.
NOPD: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Central City on Sunday night
According to police, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street just before 10 p.m. on Claiborne Avenue.
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
fox8live.com
15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes committed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD searches for a 15-year-old suspect wanted for multiple crimes committed across New Orleans. Officers identified the suspect as Tevin Cooper. Officers say Cooper committed two armed carjackings, an armed robbery and attempted armed robbery on Sept. 5. The carjackings happened on Port Street and the...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street
The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
