Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
