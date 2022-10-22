Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
KITV.com
Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
Free events celebrating Filipino culture at Filcom Center for Filipino-American History Month
HONOLULU (KHON) The FilCom Center in Waipahu is hosting a series of free events in honor of FIlipino-American History Month. Celebrated every October, and established by the U.S. Congress in 2009, it commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the U.S. mainland on October 18, 1587. PUSONG FILIPINX MARKET | FREE ADMISSIONOctober 22, 3:00 […]
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
KITV.com
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BOE discusses fiscal plans, considers buying Saint Francis School campus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Board of Education said it is considering buying the Saint Francis School campus in Manoa. The private school shut down in 2019. The board points out that the campus provides a “rare opportunity for the Department to acquire a turnkey school campus.”. That move...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
More Moanalua residents raise concerns over boulders
More Moanalua residents are raising safety concerns over boulders possibly crashing into their homes. Some of the residents have come dangerously close to tragedy.
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Mayor vows crackdown on illegal vacation rentals; Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Mayor Rick Blangiardi vows to go after illegal vacation rentals with stiff fines and gets the support of neighborhood groups. HPR's Casey Harlow shares the latest | Full Story. Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Blaze Lovell talks about the money raised in the gubernatorial race and who is coming out ahead | Full Story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
Fort Shafter noise advisory: Army to fire canons
The U.S. Army is alerting residents that live near For Shafter of a noise advisory to take place on Monday, Oct. 24
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to learn about elephants? Free admission for keiki at Honolulu Zoo’s ‘Ele-fun Day’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A chance for keiki to learn about the two elephants at Honolulu Zoo!. The city is offering free admission to children 12 and under for an “Ele-fun Day” to highlight elephant conservation. It’s this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All children must be...
What happens if the Honolulu Rail derails?
No one wants a derailment, but training for the exercise has been years in the making.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Take a chilling walk through Kaimuki High’s Theatre of Terrors (if you dare)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A terrifying attraction is returning just in time for Halloween. You may even have to remind yourself it’s all just an act to put yourself at ease. The Kaimuki High School’s Theatre of Terrors Haunted House begins running shows this Friday at their performing arts center....
Kapaa Quarry Road to be closed for filming
Portions of Kapaa Quarry Road will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 23 for a movie production to film a car stunt, according to city officials.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kauai family’s ‘miracle’ baby back home, in remission after finding her half-match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a months-long battle against leukemia, a Kauai family is back in the islands and baby Seely Borges is now in remission. In May, baby Seeley underwent treatment and received a bone marrow transplant in Seattle. Hundreds of people signed up for the bone marrow registry after...
bigislandnow.com
Homelessness on public recreation land on Oʻahu an ongoing problem with few solutions
The shoreline on the western side of O‘ahu’s Sand Island State Recreation Area is intended to be a place for residents and visitors to fish and swim and participate in recreational pursuits. But officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say there’s a long list...
