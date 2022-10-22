ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk

By Mike Santa Barbara
 2 days ago
Oct 11, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dunks the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year.

Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders.

Markkanen took a bounce pass from point guard Mike Conley at the top of the key before driving hard to the basket and throwing down a one-handed dunk over three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert.

The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Jazz after being acquired in the offseason trade that netted the Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Markkanen made an excellent first impression in Utah's season opener, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in a 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

Originally selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Timberwolves, Markkanen has averaged 15.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 283 career games with the Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers, and Jazz.

