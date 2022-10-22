Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is our most grandiose pop star. That may seem like a stretch in a world where we have Gagas, Beyoncés, and Madonnas, but it’s true. Taylor Swift is a maximalist at heart—she goes for broke every single time and milks everything for all it’s worth. Even the stripped-down, singer/songwriter folk of her pair of pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, was massive in scale; Taylor Swift, the most popular artist in the world, had surprise-released two albums within six months. The world stops whenever her hand grabs the globe.

3 DAYS AGO