ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know

The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
TMZ.com

Leslie Jordan Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
People

Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History

"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Pitchfork

Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch

The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Is Shockingly Dull

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is our most grandiose pop star. That may seem like a stretch in a world where we have Gagas, Beyoncés, and Madonnas, but it’s true. Taylor Swift is a maximalist at heart—she goes for broke every single time and milks everything for all it’s worth. Even the stripped-down, singer/songwriter folk of her pair of pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, was massive in scale; Taylor Swift, the most popular artist in the world, had surprise-released two albums within six months. The world stops whenever her hand grabs the globe.
Parade

John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song

John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors

The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy