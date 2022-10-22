Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift 'Midnights' Music Video Release Schedule: Here's Everything We Know
The Taylor Swift "Midnights" waiting era is upon us already, and just like in "Reputation," we are ready for it!. To put Swifties on the right schedule on what to expect, Tay Tay took it upon herself and had the initiative to put everyone in the loop on what was to come in the coming week.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
TMZ.com
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor and comedian has died. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when it's suspected he suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Leslie was famous for his work on popular TV...
Taylor Swift Reacts to Midnights Being the Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day in Spotify History
"How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing," Taylor Swift wrote to her fans on Twitter Taylor Swift, along with her Swifties, have made history yet again. The singer-songwriter, 32, unleashed her latest studio LP Midnights on Friday, and she watched it quickly earn the title of the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history. "And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single...
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Album Is Shockingly Dull
Believe it or not, Taylor Swift is our most grandiose pop star. That may seem like a stretch in a world where we have Gagas, Beyoncés, and Madonnas, but it’s true. Taylor Swift is a maximalist at heart—she goes for broke every single time and milks everything for all it’s worth. Even the stripped-down, singer/songwriter folk of her pair of pandemic albums, folklore and evermore, was massive in scale; Taylor Swift, the most popular artist in the world, had surprise-released two albums within six months. The world stops whenever her hand grabs the globe.
Taylor Swift faces down her ghosts, her greedy future children, and herself in the 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift released the music video for "Anti-Hero" on Friday morning. It's the third track on her new album "Midnights," released worldwide eight hours before. The self-directed music video is a surrealist and comedic take on self-loathing.
NME
Taylor Swift reveals ‘Midnights’ visual album with “music movies” featuring Laura Dern, Haim and more
Right before releasing her hotly awaited 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift revealed that she’s made a series of “music movies” for it that will feature Laura Dern, Haim and more. The first part of the visual album – a video for the record’s third track,...
John Mayer Is Trending on Twitter as Internet Reacts to New Taylor Swift Song
John Mayer has found himself in hot water once again following the release of Taylor Swift's Midnights (3am Edition). It's been a long-running joke that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer would be subjected to the so-called Jake Gyllenhaal treatment upon the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but with suspicions that a new track from the songstress is about their relationship, it seems his time has come sooner than anticipated.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is here: Listen now as fans pick their favorite tracks
It was an exciting and long night for Swifties as they stayed up late to meet Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights. Listen to Taylor Swift Radio and more on the free Audacy app. Taylor made the late-night well-worth fan’s while by not only delivering what many are...
hotnewhiphop.com
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Breaks Spotify Record For First Day Album Streams Amid Miscarriage Rumors
The pop megastar is “mind-blown” by the love, as fans take special note of the bonus track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.”. In a year already littered with massive releases from the likes of Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Harry Styles, pop icon Taylor Swift just threw her hat in the ring for ‘Biggest Album of the Year.” It seems her toss was worth it. Less than 24 hours after the album was released, Spotify took to Twitter to announce that Midnights broke the Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day.
