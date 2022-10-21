The Uncle' said he didn't No Anything! BS, I don't Believe HIm! You knew! All of them Should be in JAIL! Under the Jail,! The Uncle' NEVER Visit his Niece"s or Nephew? They were Afraid to Go ! And See the Condition of the House, and The Children! And the Mother would do that to her Own Children! SAD! and that Little Chicken Head Boyfriend! SMH! All those Kids Would had got Abused if the Oldest Children didn't Escape! Thank GOD they Got Away! and Thank GOD Someone OPEN the Door for THEM! Please Give that Lady that Offer them HELP Something! From the State CASH Money! She SAVED them! and the other Children! God Bless the Children and the Lady that Offer HELP!
I 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾those kids grow up and become very, very successful. I hope they can get past this awful experience. I wish someone would offer them free college tution and mentor them throughout their school years. Lord Jesus🙏🏾
Straight devils. How can you subject your kids to drink bleach?!?!! Horrifying 🙏🏽🙏🏽praying the kids get the help they need and the mother gets the maximum sentence her and her demon looking friend sick sick ppl in this world 🥺
