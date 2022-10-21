ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 51

Denise Shaw
2d ago

The Uncle' said he didn't No Anything! BS, I don't Believe HIm! You knew! All of them Should be in JAIL! Under the Jail,! The Uncle' NEVER Visit his Niece"s or Nephew? They were Afraid to Go ! And See the Condition of the House, and The Children! And the Mother would do that to her Own Children! SAD! and that Little Chicken Head Boyfriend! SMH! All those Kids Would had got Abused if the Oldest Children didn't Escape! Thank GOD they Got Away! and Thank GOD Someone OPEN the Door for THEM! Please Give that Lady that Offer them HELP Something! From the State CASH Money! She SAVED them! and the other Children! God Bless the Children and the Lady that Offer HELP!

Reply(4)
52
Carebear
2d ago

I 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾those kids grow up and become very, very successful. I hope they can get past this awful experience. I wish someone would offer them free college tution and mentor them throughout their school years. Lord Jesus🙏🏾

Reply(2)
39
tymakaeli081219
2d ago

Straight devils. How can you subject your kids to drink bleach?!?!! Horrifying 🙏🏽🙏🏽praying the kids get the help they need and the mother gets the maximum sentence her and her demon looking friend sick sick ppl in this world 🥺

Reply(2)
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

ICE agents apprehend illegal foreign nationals with multiple DWI convictions, criminal histories

(The Center Square) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested several individuals in the Houston and Harlingen field offices as part of an immigration enforcement operation called “Operation Secure Streets.” Houston area agents of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations team apprehended individuals between Sept. 12 and 30; Harlingen agents apprehended individuals between August 20 and Sept. 30.
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS DFW

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan's live-in boyfriend also was arrested.Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Magnolia State Live

Police looking for woman suspected of stealing cash, credit cards, wallets from offices of at least 8 Mississippi, Louisiana hospitals

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing wallets, cash, credit cards and other items from the offices of at least eight Mississippi and Louisiana hospitals. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group posted about the thefts on its Facebook page. On October 3, 2022, an employee at Singing River...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Dies After Uncle Reportedly Was ‘Handling Shotgun’

An unidentified 12-year-old boy was killed in Houston on Friday after his 22-year-old uncle reportedly “handled” a shotgun outdoors, with other people apparently standing nearby. According to local outlet KTRK, police officers and firefighters tried to resuscitate the child but were unable to revive him. In a Twitter statement, officials said that a “possible suspect”—reportedly the uncle—had been taken into custody. “We’re in the process of finding out exactly what took place,” Houston Police Department Commander Larry Baimbridge told the outlet. “We’re getting conflicting statements as to what actually transpired, but that's where we are right now. As far as charges, we don’t know if this was accidental or something else. We are waiting for homicide to conduct their investigation and get statements before a decision is made.”Read it at KTRK
HOUSTON, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308

One Louisiana Driver is Dead and Another Has Been Arrested in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 308. Louisiana – On October 23, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that just before 5:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Orchid Street. Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, Louisiana, died in the crash.
METAIRIE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence

Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Theft and Malfeasance in Office in Connection with Allegedly Stealing Evidence. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on October 21, 2022, that in July 2022, the Pineville Police Department (PPD) contacted the LSP Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) investigating evidence theft. According to PPD, a $5000 evidence packet was stolen from the PPD Criminal Investigations Bureau.
PINEVILLE, LA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy