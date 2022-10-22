6th Avenue Block-Painting Party to be Saturday, Oct. 22

Looking for a Saturday activity for the whole family? A coalition of downtown partners is hosting an artistic, paint-by-numbers block party this weekend.

The block of South 6th Avenue between Armory Park and Children's Museum Tucson will soon be transformed into a large on-the ground mural.

It's a project that gets the community involved in an artistic activity, and will help to improve roadway safety.

Everyone is invited to to join the "6th Avenue Block-Painting Party Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m. and running through 5 p.m.

"Kids wanna join in, adults, elderly—it's open to the whole public," said Tucson artist Yu Yu Shiratori, who designed the mural.

"And we're gonna have it set up kind of like paint by numbers, so we'll have a bunch of volunteers assigning people like you know what color paint to paint."

Once complete, Shiratori's mural design will cover a total of 7,000 square feet of roadway.

Organizers say the large mural will improve visibility, making it safer for everyone who walks and bikes in the area.

The City of Tucson is also adding flex posts and planters to the area.

——-

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .