ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

6th Avenue Block-Painting Party to be Saturday, Oct. 22

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfHyW_0iiQscCb00

Looking for a Saturday activity for the whole family? A coalition of downtown partners is hosting an artistic, paint-by-numbers block party this weekend.

The block of South 6th Avenue between Armory Park and Children's Museum Tucson will soon be transformed into a large on-the ground mural.

It's a project that gets the community involved in an artistic activity, and will help to improve roadway safety.

Everyone is invited to to join the "6th Avenue Block-Painting Party Saturday, Oct. 22 starting at 9 a.m. and running through 5 p.m.

"Kids wanna join in, adults, elderly—it's open to the whole public," said Tucson artist Yu Yu Shiratori, who designed the mural.

"And we're gonna have it set up kind of like paint by numbers, so we'll have a bunch of volunteers assigning people like you know what color paint to paint."

Once complete, Shiratori's mural design will cover a total of 7,000 square feet of roadway.

Organizers say the large mural will improve visibility, making it safer for everyone who walks and bikes in the area.

The City of Tucson is also adding flex posts and planters to the area.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisistucson.com

32 fun Halloween events in Tucson for KIDS 🎃

Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help. All of the listed events are appropriate for the whole family — even if you don't have kids, you might still enjoy some of the events listed. But if you're looking for a list of events more suited for adults specifically, click here!
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Oracle State Park hosts a star viewing party to celebrate Arizona’s dark skies

Oracle State Park reopened in 2012, three years after the Great Recession shut it down. But the 4,000-acre park in the foothills north of Tucson was only open on Saturdays. In early 2014, amateur astronomer Mike Weasner held a community stargazing party to push for recognition of the park by the International Dark-Sky Association. More than 350 people showed up, Weasner said, creating a mile-long traffic jam to get into the park and proving how popular astrotourism could be in Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Cold front to bring freezing temperatures to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today brought gusty winds and cool temperatures to southern Arizona. The cold front will be coming through the area bringing freezing temperatures through Tuesday morning. There is a freeze watch issued for mainly Cochise, Santa Cruz and Graham counties. Tucson will start the work week...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian hit at Pima, Columbus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was hit near Tucson Medical Center late Friday, Oct. 21. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of Pima Street and Columbus Boulevard. The TPD said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Cool temperatures on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a warmer couple of days, cool temperatures are on their way for the rest of this weekend and beginning of the work week. Gusty winds and a few showers will pop up this weekend, mainly on Sunday near the border. A cold front is...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Offers Water Rebate Program

Customers can apply online for a residential clothes washer and premium high-efficiency toilet rebates. This means no more paper and quicker processing times. The residential toilet rebate increased in July to $100 per premium high-efficiency toilet for homes and buildings constructed before 2011. These toilets must have a “MaP Premium”...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Crash closes part of River Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of River Road are closed on Tucson’s north side after a wreck happened there on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the crash involved one vehicle and took place at River Road and Camino Luz.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wreck closes part of Avra Valley Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police have closed part of Avra Valley Road after a collision took place Friday evening, Oct. 21. Officers say the road will be closed between North Clayton Road and West El Paso Gas Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find...
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

This Tucson man has a worldwide following thanks to his work in sustainability

Tucson's 2022 summer temperatures peaked at 111 degrees on June 16, but the scorching heat didn't faze Charles Collins' backyard vegetable garden. That's because it was only 77 degrees inside the hydroponic garden, thanks to an underground water reservoir and a solar-powered chiller and pump. Collins, an astronomer by trade,...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy