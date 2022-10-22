Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

mega

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision.

“Gwen wants him to spend more time with her , so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar .

As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."

"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the "God Gave Me You" singer declared. "It takes a lot of work , passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

The blonde babe showed her support for her hubby at the time, writing, "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey ❤️ gx."

In addition to wanting to be with Shelton more, she also is unhappy with his pal Adam Levine , who made headlines for allegedly messaging women on social media despite being married to Behati Prinsloo .

“For her it’s personal,” the source spilled. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” the source added.