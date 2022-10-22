ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump set to play in LIV pro-am at Doral

 2 days ago
Credit: NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump will participate in the pro-am ahead of the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship next week at Trump National Doral in Miami, the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post reported on Friday.

The former president also played in the pro-am before the LIV event at another course he owns in Bedminster, N.J., in late July.

According to the report, Trump will team with one pro on the front nine and another on the back nine on Thursday. The actual tournament runs Oct. 28-30.

Trump teamed with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in the July pro-am.

DeChambeau subsequently said of playing with Trump, per the Post, “It was an honor. I mean, anytime you get to play with a president, whether past or sitting, it’s just an honor, no matter who it is. Very lucky to have a relationship with him and he’s always been generous to me.”

Trump has been a vocal supporter of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series that has poached numerous players from the PGA Tour. He began feuding with the PGA Tour after a World Golf Championship event was moved from Doral to Mexico during his time in the Oval Office.

In July, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, “All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

