Houston, TX

KESQ

I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no...
KESQ

Cooler than normal all week long

A gusty storm system blew through SoCal over the weekend, leaving cool conditions in its wake. Morning lows were deep in the 60s and even some 50s. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. this afternoon from Desert Hot Springs all the way to the Coast. Expect modestly...
KESQ

Below normal temperatures and wind continue

A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Week 10: Home stretch for league games

With just two games left in the regular season, our local teams face the pressure of performing in hopes for a league title. Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football. Watch the Best Local...

