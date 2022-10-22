Keep your pet safe on Halloween with these tips

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Best Friends Animal Society and Humane Society is reminding pet owners to keep their pets safe during Halloween.

The Humane Society said that if you are dressing up your pet for Halloween, to make sure that their costume is not too tight on them, or have any choking hazards.

Best Friends Animal Society has various tips on how to keep your pets as safe as possible:

Keep your pets inside on Halloween.

Be cautious when answering the door to trick-or-treaters so your pet doesn’t run outside.

Put them in an extra room if the sound of doorbells and knocks stresses them out.

Make sure your pets have current ID tags and that microchip info is up to date, in case they do escape.

Chocolate can be very toxic to our furry friends. Candy containing xylitol (artificial sweetener) can also be dangerous. Keep any stashes of candy out of pets’ reach.

Wires and cords that light up decorations can be deadly if chewed on. Make sure pets don’t have access to them.

Jack-o-lanterns with lit candles should be kept away from pets who might accidentally knock them over and potentially start a fire.

To keep your pet included in the festivities, but also out of danger, you can make them treats that are healthy and safe for them!

Don’t own a pet? Help out a furry friends by fostering or adopting from your local shelter or rescue.