Oregon State

Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112

Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Measure 114 is first gun control initiative in two decades

Firearms training and ammo magazine limits are proposed; Oregon Legislature has taken other steps since 2015.Measure 114 is not the first proposed gun regulation to prompt a public debate in Oregon. But it is the first on a statewide ballot in more than 20 years, since voters in 2000 approved criminal background checks for purchasers at gun shows. The Legislature has passed several bills in the past eight years, including a 2021 law requiring safe storage of firearms and enabling public schools, community colleges and state universities to ban firearms from their grounds. Like the 2000 measure, Measure 114...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards

Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek cares about education

The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board’s endorsement of Tina Kotek for governor came to the right conclusion, but got an important detail wrong. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) Tina Kotek brings tremendous rigor and interest to improving...

