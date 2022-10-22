ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Woman who escaped police custody at Ochsner Lafayette General re-arrested

The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested. Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
iheart.com

Three Suspects Arrested For Shooting Near Southern University

A suspect is in custody for a shooting that wounded 11 people near Southern University early Friday. Police arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Police investigate shooting that injured juvenile

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police officers responded to the 600 block of View Orleans Circle after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. Once on scene officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Investigators are actively working the incident.

