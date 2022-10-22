The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO