11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
One of eight accused in truck stop casino robbery escapes from Assumption jail, deputies say
Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a Donaldsonville man who escaped from the parish jail near Napoleonville early Tuesday evening. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed robbery of the Cane Row truck stop casino on Sept. 29, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
theadvocate.com
Woman who escaped police custody at Ochsner Lafayette General re-arrested
The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested. Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
School bus overturned, one adult dead, six injured in Baton Rouge
Details on the crash, and the condition of the surviving victims, aren't available yet. The accident happened early Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
iheart.com
Three Suspects Arrested For Shooting Near Southern University
A suspect is in custody for a shooting that wounded 11 people near Southern University early Friday. Police arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on Sunday on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident that injured a person. The Sunday crash involved two motorcycles and a car. The crash happened near the South Acadian Thruway and Government Street around 4:30 p.m.
WAFB.com
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Driver in stolen vehicle attempts to elude authorities, crashes on Prescott at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 26) wreck on Prescott Road at Joor Road, and the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:11 p.m., and according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
Louisiana man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released. Anyone with information is urged […]
wbrz.com
Police arrest suspected shooter, 2 others in shooting at SU fraternity party that left 11 hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected shooter and two other men after gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers at a Southern University fraternity party early Friday morning, leaving 11 people hurt. In a late-night news conference Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Miles Moss,...
theadvocate.com
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
theadvocate.com
A shrinking Mississippi exposed a sunken historic boat. Then thieves and vandals struck.
State archeologist Chip McGimsey welcomes visitors to the wreck of the Brookhill, which sank in a hurricane in 1915 and has been revealed by the Mississippi's low waters in downtown Baton Rouge. However, he doesn't welcome a few bad apples coming along to spoil the fun for everyone. Not only...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Police investigate shooting that injured juvenile
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police officers responded to the 600 block of View Orleans Circle after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area. Once on scene officers located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Investigators are actively working the incident.
theadvocate.com
Southern fraternity shooting: Citing previous arrest, DA wants suspect held without bond
East Baton Rouge's District Attorney is asking for the man accused of shooting into a crowd at an off-campus Southern University fraternity party, injuring 11 people, to be held without bond, citing the fact he was already accused of another violent crime before the shooting. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was out...
