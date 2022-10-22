Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
KCBY
Cedar Creek transitions to repair operations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Nearly three months after it began the Cedar Creek Fire is just over halfway contained. The fire has burned more than 127-thousand acres since it began on August 1, and is now at 55 percent containment. According to fire officials, ground crews have been continuing to...
KCBY
Eugene Science Center to host family-friendly spooks
EUGENE, Ore. — If you're looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun, the Eugene Science Center is having some spooky fun events coming up. Their Halloween laser spooktacular opens tonight, Friday, October 21st, but it is already sold out. But don't worry, next Friday they will have two shows at...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
KCBY
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Eugene Oregon
Eugene, a city of roughly 170,000 people, is the third largest city in Oregon. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon, Eugene is well-known for its sites, events and people. Some of the most famous attractions in Eugene include sports stadiums and fields and the University of Oregon. Eugene also has museums, gardens and nearby natural destinations.
KCBY
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
KCBY
Reprieve from smoke expected for some communities near Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is in the area and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 127,283 acres and is 55 percent contained. A weekend winter weather advisory is in effect, officials...
kezi.com
Future of Chintimini Wildlife Center uncertain as revenue plummets
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center reports that issues worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused a precipitous drop in revenue, seriously hampering its ability to fulfill its goal of caring for injured and ill wildlife in the Willamette Valley. Chintimini Wildlife Center claims to be the only “all-species”...
hh-today.com
Something’s pending at old Mega Foods
“Hometown values; big time savings.” Not any more, obviously, at least not at this address on Queen Avenue in Albany. It’s been five years since the Mega Foods supermarket on Queen Avenue closed. I don’t know why the owners haven’t taken down the signs after all this time.
opb.org
Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes
Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut Thursday. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill. Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple of dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came...
KCBY
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
kezi.com
Controversy surrounds book being taught in Elmira High School
ELMIRA, Ore. -- There's controversy in Elmira over a book being taught in 9th grade English classrooms. The book is called "The Hate U Give." It was published in 2017 by Angie Thomas. It follows a sixteen-year-old Black girl after she witnesses the fatal shooting of her best friend at...
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
californiaexaminer.net
60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene
What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
Lebanon-Express
Albany candidate McGhee's aim: To be a voice for those who feel 'muzzled'
Ramycia McGhee wants to see people that look like her in positions of leadership. “Not many people look like me in the community,” she said. “But I want them to hear us.”. McGhee spends most of her time in front of a classroom at Linn-Benton Community College teaching...
KCBY
Haunted farm in Eugene uses movie-quality props to scare visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
AccuWeather
Fatal multi-vehicle pileup occurs amid fog on Oregon highway
At least one person has been killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 50 vehicles, including several tractor trailers, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 50 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area was a factor in the chain-reaction crash.
KCBY
Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, visits Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Ballots are out, voters can decide, and candidates are making their final pitches. Democratic candidate for Oregon Governor, Tina Kotek, says her goal over the final two and a half weeks is to talk to every voter possible about solutions for Oregon's problems. One of the...
Comments / 0