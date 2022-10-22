Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Field hockey playoffs: Cicero-North Syracuse beats F-M, will face RFA in title game (photos)
Top-seeded Cicero-North Syracuse came out of Sunday’s Class A semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius with a victory and a spot in next Sunday’s title game for the second straight year. Junior Gabby Wameling netted two goals and added an assist to help lift the Northstars over the Hornets...
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Best photos of week in CNY high school fall sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
Football roundup: Indian River finishes regular season undefeated with win over Oneida
Indian River capped its impressive season with a 46-22 victory over Class B foe Oneida on Friday. The win for the Warriors completed their regular season mark at 8-0. It also likely locks Indian River as the No. 1 seed in the Class B playoffs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota
Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
Section III teams gearing up for playoffs (4 things we learned from Week 7 of high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III high school football regular season is in the books, and now it’s time to see who will take home the banner at sectionals. Before playoffs kick off, we take a look back at some of the things we learned about Section III teams in the final week of the regular season.
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast takes top-5 finish at national film festival
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Baldwinsville’s Baker News broadcast took a top-5 finish Sunday at the 2022 All-American High School Film Festival Sunday night in Brooklyn. The Bees entered a highlight reel of their weekly satirical show in the best broadcast journalism category. Baldwinsville did not take first place but after that the positions aren’t announced.
Section III football brackets, seedings announced; playoffs start Friday
The Section III football seedings were announced on Sunday. First-round games start on Thursday and will lead up to championship games, which are scheduled from Nov. 11-13 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.
West Genesee football zips past Corcoran in season finale (41 photos, video)
The West Genesee football team was running high on emotions following last week’s win over Baldwinsville. That spilled over into the Wildcats’ matchup against Corcoran on Friday.
Boys soccer playoffs: West Genesee advances past Liverpool in penalty kicks
Sixth-seeded West Genesee and No. 3 seed Liverpool played 100 minutes of scoreless soccer in Friday’s Class AA quarterfinal matchup. The Wildcats ultimately prevailed defeating the Warriors 4-3 in penalty kicks.
Liverpool senior running back goes off for 377 yards, 5 TDs in regular season finale
Senior running back Jah’Deuir Reese had himself a night during Liverpool’s final game of the regular season Friday against Rome Free Academy. Reese carried the ball 13 times for 377 yards and five touchdowns in the Warriors 49-14 victory over the Black Knights (1-7).
24/7 car wash to open on Route 20 East
CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia community will soon have its own car wash, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new business, Caz Car Wash, is expected to open at 2567 Rt. 20 East the first week of November. The facility will have four...
FOCUS Greater Syracuse to unveil plaque honoring 2022 Wisdom Keepers
On Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a plaque unveiling ceremony following their Wisdom Keeper celebration at the Wisdom Keeper Garden outside of the City Hall Commons. This is a free, outdoor event open to the community as FOCUS honors their 2022 Wisdom Keepers: Calvin L. Corriders, Regional President for the Syracuse Market for Pathfinder Bank and Pamela M. Brunet, Executive Director of Leadership Greater Syracuse.
How far can you chuck a pumpkin? These CNY students made it a project to find out (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The skies above the innovation tech building on the OCM BOCES campus were recently filled with flying pumpkins. Eventually, gravity mandated that they’d share a common fate. But every splat told a different story.
localsyr.com
Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
Can’t Tame the Tigers: Syracuse football loses to Clemson 27-21 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team and its fan base shouldn’t be in the mood today to think much came from its trip to Death Valley on Saturday. No moral victories. No attaboys. No silver medals.
$1,125,000 home in Skaneateles: See 142 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales dipped slightly this week with 142 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial in the village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,125,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $975,000 in 2015. (See photos of the home)
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
66K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0