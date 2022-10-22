ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Inaugural reenactment of Abolitionist Freedom Walk held in Canastota

Retracing the steps of freedom fighters nearly 190 years later, the inaugural reenactment of the abolitionist freedom walk took place in Madison County Sunday morning. Community members and local leaders traced a portion of the footsteps from 104 brave souls who escaped an angry mob of anti-abolitionists in Utica back in 1835.
CANASTOTA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

24/7 car wash to open on Route 20 East

CAZENOVIA — The Cazenovia community will soon have its own car wash, which will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The new business, Caz Car Wash, is expected to open at 2567 Rt. 20 East the first week of November. The facility will have four...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse to unveil plaque honoring 2022 Wisdom Keepers

On Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon, FOCUS Greater Syracuse will host a plaque unveiling ceremony following their Wisdom Keeper celebration at the Wisdom Keeper Garden outside of the City Hall Commons. This is a free, outdoor event open to the community as FOCUS honors their 2022 Wisdom Keepers: Calvin L. Corriders, Regional President for the Syracuse Market for Pathfinder Bank and Pamela M. Brunet, Executive Director of Leadership Greater Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse vs. Notre Dame to be seen on NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A kickoff time is set for Saturday’s Syracuse-Notre Dame game. In a tweet from SU Athletics early Sunday morning, it said “ Saturday’s Orange Out vs. Notre Dame will be a noon kickoff on ABC.” The game will be seen on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, NY
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
