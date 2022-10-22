ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School

“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history

TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
TEXARKANA, TX
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
TEXARKANA, TX
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson

A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
JEFFERSON, TX
Larry Lease

Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with Minor

Art teacher Jason Delezen is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019.Taylor Flowe/Unsplash. Richardson ISD teacher Jason Delezen was arrested on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Fox 4 confirms Delezen was an art teacher from Richardson High School and is facing charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019.
TEXARKANA, TX
Severe storms are possible Monday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy, muggy, and warm weather that began this weekend will continue today. The warm and humid air and a cold front arriving late this afternoon into tonight will bring the threat of severe storms to the ArkLaTex. Breezy and warm with storms arriving late:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
TEXARKANA, TX
Councilwoman Cynthia Clark seeks to become Mooringsport’s next mayor

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Longtime resident and Mooringsport councilwoman Cynthia Clark is running for mayor in the small Caddo Parish village. The Republican serves on the Mooringsport village council and hopes to grow the area as the next mayor. “Give back to the community. It’s all about our residents....
MOORINGSPORT, LA

