Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
ktalnews.com
Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
kslnewsradio.com
Mark Pozzuoli, Kaysville Junior High School
“This individual goes above and beyond to mentor his science students both present and former. He promotes a sense of trust, honesty and encourages everyone he contacts to do their best. His dedication to his family is beyond reproach. His tireless devotion to his father is truly commendable. He is always there to take care of his dad’s medical needs.”
Archaeology Fair digging up some Texarkana history
TEXARKANA, Texas – In celebration of Texas Archaeology Month, The Museum of Regional History hosts an Archaeology Fair for attendees to dig up some Texarkana history. The free event on Saturday was for people of all ages. Edith Thomas, Docent at the Museum of Regional History said she is...
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson ISD when he was arrested yesterday and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana between 2016 and 2019. A group of students from Foreman High School recently helped clean...
KSLA
Construction apparently paused on Texarkana hospital
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A multimillion-dollar construction project on Wadley Regional Medical Center appears to be on hold; however, officials aren’t saying why. The fence remains up but there is no visible activity at the location. “I saw them cut down some trees and they done some land clearing....
marioncoherald.com
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
KSLA
Blaze severely damages mobile home, chars about 5 acres of land in rural Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Fire severely damaged a mobile home and charred about five acres of land in rural Caddo Parish. The fire at Louisiana Highway 789 at Preston Road was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s about 4.5 miles west...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Arkansas High’s College and Career Fair will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 10 at the Arkansas High Student Union. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding a Out of the Darkness Community Walk...
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with Minor
Art teacher Jason Delezen is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019.Taylor Flowe/Unsplash. Richardson ISD teacher Jason Delezen was arrested on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Fox 4 confirms Delezen was an art teacher from Richardson High School and is facing charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019.
ktalnews.com
Severe storms are possible Monday night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy, muggy, and warm weather that began this weekend will continue today. The warm and humid air and a cold front arriving late this afternoon into tonight will bring the threat of severe storms to the ArkLaTex. Breezy and warm with storms arriving late:...
KTBS
The first Farmers’ Market boxes filled with local fall favorites
TEXARKANA, Texas – The first of the Farmers’ Market Boxes were handed out Friday to some eager Texarkanans. This week’s boxes were filled for 25 pre-orders and are expected to increase each week the boxes are offered through Nov. 18. The market boxes are filled weekly with...
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
What Texarkana Restaurant Has The Most Scrumptious Breakfast?
We wanted to know what Texarkana restaurant has the best breakfast and your answers didn't disappoint. Yesterday on the Power 95-9 Facebook page we asked you, our listeners, and followers what Texarkana restaurant had the best breakfast, and after your comments and messages here are the top 5. 5. Golden...
What did auditors find when they looked at what’s being taught in Utah public schools?
New audit finds some instances of ‘potentially questionable materials’ in schools but auditor tells legislative leaders that vast majority of Utah teachers strive to teach within acceptable guidelines.
KTBS
Texarkana fire officials urge home heating safety ahead of colder weather
TEXARKANA, Texas - As temperatures begin getting colder outside, dangers associated with home heating and carbon monoxide poisoning increases. And fire officials are warning people to be extra careful how they try to stay warm inside. Texarkana, Texas Assistant Fire Chief Chris Black says calls for service always begin increasing...
Emergency Evacuations Ordered In Caddo Parish Due To Chemical Leak
A fire west of Shreveport has forced emergency evacuations in Caddo Parish. Authorities say a fire at a water treatment plant in Greenwood has caused the release of a chlorine gas cloud. With the toxic gas in the air, officials with the Caddo Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness office have issue emergency evacuations.
ktalnews.com
Councilwoman Cynthia Clark seeks to become Mooringsport’s next mayor
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Longtime resident and Mooringsport councilwoman Cynthia Clark is running for mayor in the small Caddo Parish village. The Republican serves on the Mooringsport village council and hopes to grow the area as the next mayor. “Give back to the community. It’s all about our residents....
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
KLTV
National Weather Service issues grass fire danger statement for many East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service issued a grass fire danger statement on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. The counties affected include Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
