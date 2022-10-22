ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Reconstruction set to begin on Avery Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 22 that road reconstruction is set to begin Monday on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Ave. from West Genesee St. to Grand Ave. beginning October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
SYRACUSE, NY
starvedrock.media

Accidents Sunday hurt one motorcyclist and caught another

Motorcycle accidents Sunday outside Utica involved serious injuries and attempts to flee. The first occurred about 1 near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire said fifteen bikers were westbound on Route 71 when the brakes on one locked up. The driver was thrown face down on the pavement.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA, NY
cnycentral.com

Funeral services announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Funeral services have been announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long who passed away after a public battle with liver disease. According to her obituary on the Buranich Funeral Home website, relatives and friends may call on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
CAMILLUS, NY
WKTV

Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time

UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings

There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two men who shot at deputies have been charged

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
LAFAYETTE, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
UTICA, NY
rew-online.com

AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York

AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy