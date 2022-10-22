Read full article on original website
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Convert Traffic Signal at Geddes and Onondaga Streets for Winter Season
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) will adjust the traffic signal at the intersection of South Geddes and West Onondaga Streets from a standard signal light to a yellow and red, flashing light on Tuesday, November 1. The changeover is a regularly scheduled seasonal...
localsyr.com
Reconstruction set to begin on Avery Avenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 22 that road reconstruction is set to begin Monday on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Ave. from West Genesee St. to Grand Ave. beginning October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
cnycentral.com
Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction on Avery Avenue
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project beginning on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Avenue from West Genesee Street to Grand Avenue beginning Monday, October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic with lane reductions while work is being done....
starvedrock.media
Accidents Sunday hurt one motorcyclist and caught another
Motorcycle accidents Sunday outside Utica involved serious injuries and attempts to flee. The first occurred about 1 near the south entrance to Starved Rock State Park. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire said fifteen bikers were westbound on Route 71 when the brakes on one locked up. The driver was thrown face down on the pavement.
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
cnycentral.com
Funeral services announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — Funeral services have been announced for Bobbie Long, wife of 93Q's Ted Long who passed away after a public battle with liver disease. According to her obituary on the Buranich Funeral Home website, relatives and friends may call on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.
WKTV
Crane stuck in downtown Utica block traffic for short time
UTICA, N. Y. – Traffic was slow in downtown Utica for a short time Friday morning after a crane became stuck on Oriskany Street near the site of the Nexus Center construction. A flatbed truck was called in to maneuver the rig off of a curb where it appears...
cnycentral.com
Plow driver shortage could cause issues this winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With Syracuse averaging more than 120 inches of snow every single year, the city is looking to get ahead of a snow plow driver shortage before the winter season arrives. Department of Public Works Commissioner, Jeremy Robinson, says Syracuse is currently down 17 drivers. He said...
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
localsyr.com
Two men who shot at deputies have been charged
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
cnycentral.com
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
Officer with UPD ‘Steps It Up’ for a family in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On October 20th, the Utica Police Department received a call from the very grateful mother of a special needs student who insisted on thanking Officer Wesley Jackson for “being a good person and helping out her son” after breaking up a fight and then purchasing the boy-involved much-needed clothes and shoes. […]
rew-online.com
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
