Niklas Hjalmarsson Looking to Make Return to Professional Hockey
After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Niklas Hjalmarsson is preparing to return to hockey for the 2022-23 campaign. The 35-year-old, who last played for the Arizona Coyotes in 2020-21, is preparing for a comeback with his hometown HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). While no longer a great NHL defender by the end of his career, he should have no problem contributing to HV71 in a big way, assuming he is fully healthy.
This way of winning isn’t sustainable for the Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks have won three games in a row. After going 0-2-0 to start the season, it seemed like they really were going to be amongst the worst teams in the league. They still probably are going to finish that low but this little stretch has been fun to watch.
FOX Sports
Blackhawks rally late for 3rd straight win, 5-4 over Kraken
CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson and Tyler Johnson scored 13 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Sunday for their third straight win. Max Domi and Jujhar Khaira also scored for Chicago (3-2-0), which trailed 2-0 midway through the...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the...
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Ehlers, Pionk, & Road Trip Finale
Welcome to the third installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. It was an extremely busy week for the Jets, who embarked on a three-game road...
Was this the final Hawks home opener for Kane and Toews?
After a five-day break in between games, the Blackhawks finally had their home opener on Friday and it felt a little bit nostalgic. Detroit was in town, the alumni were out in full force and the crowd was absolutely buzzing. But it also very well could have been the final...
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Offence Clicks, Forsberg Shines & More
Welcome to the second edition of our ‘3 Up, 3 Down’ column for the 2022-23 Ottawa Senators. This series will be published each week, reflecting on the highs and lows from the previous seven days. The Ottawa Senators were perfect in the second week of the season, improving...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Win Wild Matinee Matchup vs. Kraken
The Chicago Blackhawks topped the Seattle Kraken by a score of 5-4 in an eventful matinee matchup on Sunday. A whirlwind of a game featured plenty of wide-open play and multiple lead changes, but the Hawks ultimately prevailed. Continuing a familiar early-season trend, the Blackhawks fell behind in the first...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes: Kurashev, Dickinson, Khaira & the Johnson’s
Welcome to the October edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Saturday night.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Hot Start, Buchnevich, Reverse Retro & More
The St. Louis Blues began a three-game road trip last week that ends on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. They have also continued to find success despite a key injury. This team has looked great throughout its first three games. Despite playing fewer games than the rest of the league, the Blues have found a way to take care of a business.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Finding Success While Shorthanded
Entering the first intermission of Sunday's game vs. the Seattle Kraken, the Chicago Blackhawks managed to erase a two-goal deficit with a pair of special teams markers. Late in the period, a shorthanded goal from Jujhar Khaira and a power play marker from Tyler Johnson knotted the game up at two goals apiece. However, the shorthanded marker from Khaira held significant meaning.
Reports: Tigers continue front office shakeup, parting ways with David Chadd
David Chadd, an assistant general manager with the Detroit Tigers who helped the team acquire such noteworthy contributors as James
Despite loss, Lions defense shows signs of progress
DETROIT (AP) — Coach Dan Campbell talked Monday about some of the positives he took out of his Detroit Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. In 2021, the Lions had the 31st-ranked scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 27.5 points per game, and this year was even worse. In Detroit’s 1-3 start, they allowed an average of 35.3 points. In road losses to New England and Dallas they’ve given up 53 total points, but they’ve looked competitive. The Patriots scored a defensive touchdown and Dallas got short fields after five Lions turnovers, and Detroit’s defense kept them in the game.
