This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Florence, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
A family tradition: Son follows as third generation to officiate HS football
Longtime high school football referee Jon Sagers passed along the officiating tradition to his son, Bobby Sagers, who was the referee for Friday's North College Hill at Roger Bacon game.
Winton Woods football team supports head coach after his father's death
Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy was given the game ball after he led the Warriors to victory Friday night, just four days after his father's death.
Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin
HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
Beechwood wins first region championship in girls cross country with newcomers leading the way
Beechwood won its first Class 1A region championship in girls cross country in impressive fashion on Saturday with seven runners among the top nine finishers in the meet at Ryle High School. Beechwood freshman Lily Parke won the race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 29 seconds. The team’s...
The SuperJox Lunch crowd convenes four times a year to talk sports, radio — and old times
It happens four-times-a-year. You might call it The Sports Equinox – but it has nothing to do with the seasons. Radio veterans gather at Barleycorn’s in Lakeside Park to relive the past – and boast about their successful careers – be it truthful or not. The...
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
Police: Youth football coach dies after shooting near practice in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near a youth football practice in College Hill Tuesday. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at Belmont and Larch avenues. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located two people suffering from gunshot...
Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library
DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats edge SMU Mustangs to extend AAC winning streak
DALLAS, Texas (ENQUIRER) - Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Coe made five field goals and the University of Cincinnati football team ruined Southern Methodist University’s homecoming with a narrow 29-27 win Saturday in Dallas. The Bearcats defense had six sacks in the victory, including...
Candidates for Edgewood City Council answer questions
QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Darla Kettenacker: Edgewood is a wonderful city and we are fortunate to have a sufficient budget and the necessary resources to serve our residents, meet our financial obligations, and continue to invest in future developments. Still, we face challenges in the areas of public safety and complete fiscal transparency which need to be addressed. Rather than all decisions being made by elected officials, we should afford our residents opportunities, through regular public forums and more involvement in council meetings, to provide input on how we can better meet their needs, voice their opinions and concerns, and collaboratively grow our city.
For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan
Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in. The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements. The effort...
CPS: Western Hills teacher on administrative leave after fight with student
In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools said the teacher will not return to the classroom until its investigation into what happened is finished.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
1 person severely injured after shooting near UC’s campus, officers said
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is severely injured after a shooting occurred near the University of Cincinnati Monday morning, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries...
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
