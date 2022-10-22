QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Darla Kettenacker: Edgewood is a wonderful city and we are fortunate to have a sufficient budget and the necessary resources to serve our residents, meet our financial obligations, and continue to invest in future developments. Still, we face challenges in the areas of public safety and complete fiscal transparency which need to be addressed. Rather than all decisions being made by elected officials, we should afford our residents opportunities, through regular public forums and more involvement in council meetings, to provide input on how we can better meet their needs, voice their opinions and concerns, and collaboratively grow our city.

EDGEWOOD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO