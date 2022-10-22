ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, KY

High School Football PRO

Florence, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Newport Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Boone County High School on October 22, 2022, 07:00:00.
NEWPORT, KY
wnewsj.com

Falcons pull off upset of No. 4 seed Badin

HAMILTON — Aiden Eades scored three goals as Clinton-Massie upset Badin 3-2 Saturday afternoon in a Division II Southwest Central 2 Sectional match at Badin High School. The outcome can be considered an upset given Badin’s No. 4 seeding compared to Massie’s No. 5 seeding. Plus the match was played on the Rams home field.
HAMILTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
COVINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wright State University staff member dies after incident at library

DAYTON — A Wright State University staff member died after an incident on campus Friday. In a letter sent out to students and staff, university president Susan Edwards said Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunication Services, died at an area hospital from injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library Friday.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats edge SMU Mustangs to extend AAC winning streak

DALLAS, Texas (ENQUIRER) - Charles McClelland rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, Ryan Coe made five field goals and the University of Cincinnati football team ruined Southern Methodist University’s homecoming with a narrow 29-27 win Saturday in Dallas. The Bearcats defense had six sacks in the victory, including...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Candidates for Edgewood City Council answer questions

QUESTION (for incumbents): What do you see are the main issues facing your city?. Darla Kettenacker: Edgewood is a wonderful city and we are fortunate to have a sufficient budget and the necessary resources to serve our residents, meet our financial obligations, and continue to invest in future developments. Still, we face challenges in the areas of public safety and complete fiscal transparency which need to be addressed. Rather than all decisions being made by elected officials, we should afford our residents opportunities, through regular public forums and more involvement in council meetings, to provide input on how we can better meet their needs, voice their opinions and concerns, and collaboratively grow our city.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Fox 19

1 person severely injured after shooting near UC’s campus, officers said

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is severely injured after a shooting occurred near the University of Cincinnati Monday morning, according to police. Officers say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street near Gypsy Hookah Lounge around 4 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. The extent of the injuries...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH

