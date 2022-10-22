Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Students, staff at Bellarmine University decorate dorms for indoor family trick-or-treating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at Bellarmine University will be getting into the Halloween spirit Monday night as their dormitories become avenues for trick or treating. Bellarmine is hosting its 20th annual "Hall O' Treats" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. This is the first time since...
WLKY.com
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana holding annual 'Noogiefest' in person again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gilda's Club Kentuckiana is returning to a full-person event for its annual Noogiefest this year. The association, founded in honor of late comedian Gilda Radner, helps those affected by cancer. The event is this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free...
WLKY.com
Valley Village festival benefits neighborhood and businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People around the Metro are getting into the Halloween spirit and one neighborhood is using the holiday to help better the community. Valley Village Strong hosted a fall festival Sunday. Families got to enjoy a chili cook-off, billy goat petting zoo, and food trucks while kids...
WLKY.com
Butchertown Brewery celebrates Halloween early with family friendly event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown brewery is celebrating Halloween early... Ten20 had its Spooktacular family friendly event Sunday afternoon. People enjoyed everything from live music and face painting to tarot card readings. Vendors had sweets and candy for kids trick-or-treating to collect from each booth. Everyone was encouraged to...
WLKY.com
Kids flock to Brown Park for early Halloween treats
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Trick or treating came early to St. Matthews. The city hosted its yearly Halloween in Brown Park event Saturday. More than 50 area businesses set up to hand out candy to children. The event was started as a way to provide a safe trick-or-treating option...
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
WLKY.com
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, Kentucky
A new mobile app that offers help to the homeless has made its way to Louisville, Kentucky, and it has made a significant impact already in the lives of some of the city's most marginalized.
'I want people to think about this song': Looking at the complicated legacy of 'My Old Kentucky Home'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people gathered inside the Kentucky Performing Art Center, Sunday, for a program called The State of Song: "My Old Kentucky Home" Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts. According...
WLKY.com
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
WLKY.com
Thrill seekers went 'Over the Edge' of the Hyatt Regency Hotel downtown for Down syndrome
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thrill seekers got their adrenaline fix while also helping some great causes. Saturday, seventy brave souls went 'Over the Edge' and rappelled 18 stories down the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Louisville. The event helps raise money for the Down syndrome of Louisville and 'Critically Loved.'
wdrb.com
'Originals of cheer' | Former University of Louisville cheerleader dies 'unexpectedly'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville cheerleader died unexpectedly on Saturday. According to an obituary online, Eric Ortiz died Oct. 22 at the age of 30 years old. Friends, family, and former teammates of Eric Ortiz have posted on social media in remembrance of him, after learning...
WLKY.com
1 cow still on the lamb days after herd got loose in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is down to one free-roaming cow. Cherokee Park saw quite a commotion on Friday as around 11 cattle were found running loose in the area. At last report, the Louisville Metro Police Department said all but one of them had been rustled up and detained.
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky
Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
WLKY.com
Activist killed during Breonna Taylor social unrest remembered on Big Four Lawn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legacy of a social activist killed during the social unrest following Breonna Taylor's death is continuing to live on more than two years later. Saturday, a group of runners, bikers and walkers gathered on the Big Four Lawn for the second annual Tyler Gerth Be Excellent to Each Other 5K.
WLKY.com
Orionid meteor shower: Why this week could be great for viewing around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Halley’s Comet brings Earth an annual light show each fall season called the Orionid meteor shower. Space debris and dust from the comet's trail is what causes each shooting star. The Orionids get their name from where they come from. The meteors radiate...
WLKY.com
Drafted bill for next year's session would require training for all KY bouncers at clubs and bars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is pushing to improve safety measures at Kentucky clubs and bars. During their wedding day, Nick Clark envisioned a lifetime with his husband, Christopher McKinney. Instead, he got three months. On January 5th, 2020, McKinney was killed after what police say was an...
WLKY.com
Forest fire spreads in Bullitt County as dry weather conditions persist
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The warm and dry weather conditions are keeping firefighters across the area busy. On Sunday, crews were called to a fire in the woods in Shepherdsville. When firefighters got to the scene, there were around five to eight acres of land on fire on a hill near Pryor Valley. Several departments were there to put out the flames.
