Louisville, KY

Valley Village festival benefits neighborhood and businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People around the Metro are getting into the Halloween spirit and one neighborhood is using the holiday to help better the community. Valley Village Strong hosted a fall festival Sunday. Families got to enjoy a chili cook-off, billy goat petting zoo, and food trucks while kids...
Butchertown Brewery celebrates Halloween early with family friendly event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown brewery is celebrating Halloween early... Ten20 had its Spooktacular family friendly event Sunday afternoon. People enjoyed everything from live music and face painting to tarot card readings. Vendors had sweets and candy for kids trick-or-treating to collect from each booth. Everyone was encouraged to...
Kids flock to Brown Park for early Halloween treats

SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Trick or treating came early to St. Matthews. The city hosted its yearly Halloween in Brown Park event Saturday. More than 50 area businesses set up to hand out candy to children. The event was started as a way to provide a safe trick-or-treating option...
Cyclouvia returns to Louisville encouraging people to get out and move

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pedestrians took over Bardstown Road Sunday afternoon for the return of Cyclouvia. The event replaces cars on the busy corridor with walkers and bikers. The course closed traffic from Grinstead Drive to Douglass Boulevard. Cyclouvia started in 2012 as a way to encourage people to get...
This haunted attraction in Taylorsville is one of the longest in Kentucky

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A family-owned haunted attraction in Taylorsville has four thrilling adventures in one. Taylorsville Terror is on Bloomfield Road. It's about a 45-minute drive from downtown Louisville. The haunted attractions include Taylorsville Terror 1984, which is an '80s-themed haunted barn, Chuckles Fun House, which is a new...
Sara B

This old hospital is one of the creepiest places in Kentucky

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is said to be one of the most haunted places in America. The facility was initially intended to be used as a farm and private school for Major Thomas H Hays's children. Hays purchased the property in 1883. The teacher he hired named the new schoolhouse Waverly School, and Hays named his property Waverly Hill.
Forest fire spreads in Bullitt County as dry weather conditions persist

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The warm and dry weather conditions are keeping firefighters across the area busy. On Sunday, crews were called to a fire in the woods in Shepherdsville. When firefighters got to the scene, there were around five to eight acres of land on fire on a hill near Pryor Valley. Several departments were there to put out the flames.
