Related
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Don’t Be Caught Off Guard When Application Goes Live in October — How To Prepare
The Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness program, unveiled to great fanfare in August, has run into some bumps getting up and running -- including multiple lawsuits that aim to...
Student loan forgiveness: AOC offers tip for parent borrowers
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) this week took to Instagram Live and Twitter to explain how parent borrowers benefit from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness. Not only are student loans parents took out for their own college eligible for forgiveness, she pointed out, but also ParentPlus loans they took...
8 Million Have Already Applied to Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is already proving to be very popular. In an announcement on Monday, Biden called the program a “game changer,” saying that eight million people have submitted an application since Friday’s online soft launch. “Today marks a big step, among others, that my administration is taking to make education a ticket to the middle class that folks can actually afford,” he said. “The new student loan application is now open. If you have federal student debt, please visit StudentAid.gov. It’s easy, simple and fast and it’s a new day for millions of Americans all across our nation.” Announcing the program in August, the president said he’s planning to forgive $10,000 of federal student loan debt to those who earn less than $125,000, as well as forgiving $20,000 to those who received Pell Grants in college.Read it at The Hill
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness...
Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden student loan forgiveness program
A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked President Biden's student loan forgiveness program from continuing following an appeal from six GOP-led states, multiple outlets reported.
Biden administration could start forgiving student debt as soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Biden contradicts himself with victory laps on deficit reduction and student loan relief, experts say
President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Friday for the biggest one-year drop in the federal deficit in American history.
Student loan forgiveness application still live despite legal pushback
A U.S. appeals court decided on Friday to temporarily block the plan to forgive and cancel billions of dollars in student loans.
Watch out for student loan forgiveness scam attempts, President Biden warns
WASHINGTON — It could be a familiar call. "Hey, it's Elizabeth with Student Advisors," a warm, professional voice began in a voicemail left on Sept. 13, weeks after the Biden administration announced it would be offering up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for the nation's tens of millions of borrowers.
Student Loan Forgiveness Is on Hold for Millions — Will It Go Through?
President Biden’s plan to deliver $10,000 worth of student loan relief to American borrowers has hit another snag. Although the portal for applications went live about a week ago, it looks like those with student loan debt will have to wait longer for any official forgiveness. Article continues below...
In Spite of Court Ruling, You Can Still Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Although a court has temporarily blocked student loans from being forgiven, the Biden administration is encouraging people to keep applying.
Biden schooled for equating PPP loans with student loan handout to bash GOP: ‘Policy-illiterate talking point'
Prominent conservatives on Twitter educated President Joe Biden after he claimed that Republicans who received PPP loans for their businesses during the pandemic, and who are now critical of his student loan handout, are hypocrites. He called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others by name for this during...
Army recruiters in Chattanooga concerned about President Biden's student loan forgiveness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Some U.S. army recruiters are worried that President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan will deter Americans from wanting to join the military. Army recruiter Captain Bradley Mravik says there are about 200-300 military recruits in the city of Chattanooga. A major perk of military enlistment is...
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
Student Loan Forgiveness Creates Largest September Deficit Ever
The Federal Government ran a $430B deficit in September which is the largest monthly deficit since March 2021 when the last Covid stimulus bill was passed. The massive surge this month was due to another Biden giveaway in the form of $437B in Student Loan forgiveness. Figure: 1 Monthly Federal...
