ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Miles City tie-down roper Bryce Bott has Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals dreams

BILLINGS — Bryce Bott was the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit year-end tie-down roping champion for the 2019 season. And the following year, he placed second in the Montana Circuit’s year-end standings and again qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, as Haven Meged won both the average and year-end titles.
MILES CITY, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women score road victory in soccer

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Keenan, the GNAC saves leader...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 22)

COLUMBIA FALLS: Goals – Josie Harris 1; Sydney Mann 1; Hope McAtee 1. Assists – Kenzee West 1; Hope McAtee 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 1; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1; Kendall Wahl 1. Assists – Kendall Wahl 3; Lauren Dull 1.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Yellowjacket volleyball falls in 5 sets to Central Washington

BILLINGS — Visiting Central Washington University outlasted Montana State Billings Saturday, winning 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 16-25, 15-8 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The Wildcats upped their overall record to 13-8 and GNAC mark to 8-5 with the victory. MSUB fell to 7-15 and 0-13.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff

BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
406mtsports.com

Billings West boys edge Kalispell Glacier to reach soccer semifinals

BILLINGS — Owen Guthridge scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick with under five minutes to play, to help send the Billings West boys soccer team into the Class AA semifinals with a 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier Friday night at Amend Park. Glacier scored first off a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case

CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy