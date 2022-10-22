Read full article on original website
MSU Billings men's and women's basketball both ranked third in preseason GNAC polls
BILLINGS — Both Montana State Billings' men's and women's teams were picked to finish third in their separate Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Polls released this week. Each squad received at least one first-place vote in each of the 10-team rankings, with the men notching three and the...
Miles City tie-down roper Bryce Bott has Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals dreams
BILLINGS — Bryce Bott was the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit year-end tie-down roping champion for the 2019 season. And the following year, he placed second in the Montana Circuit’s year-end standings and again qualified for the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, as Haven Meged won both the average and year-end titles.
Montana State Billings women score road victory in soccer
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Clare Keenan's second shutout of the season and Sydney Torres' second goal of the season added up to a 1-0 win by the visiting Montana State Billings women's soccer team Friday over Western Oregon University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. Keenan, the GNAC saves leader...
Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
'It was a grind': Billings Central survives hectic second half to edge Columbia Falls
BILLINGS — For a semifinal win celebration, the one put forth by the Billings Central girls soccer team Saturday at Amend Park was a bit restrained. To that end, coach Nolan Trafton tried to inject some energy into the occasion by shouting, “We’re going to the championship!” following the team’s post-match huddle.
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 22)
COLUMBIA FALLS: Goals – Josie Harris 1; Sydney Mann 1; Hope McAtee 1. Assists – Kenzee West 1; Hope McAtee 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 1; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1; Kendall Wahl 1. Assists – Kendall Wahl 3; Lauren Dull 1.
Yellowjacket volleyball falls in 5 sets to Central Washington
BILLINGS — Visiting Central Washington University outlasted Montana State Billings Saturday, winning 25-19, 20-25, 25-13, 16-25, 15-8 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball at Alterowitz Gym. The Wildcats upped their overall record to 13-8 and GNAC mark to 8-5 with the victory. MSUB fell to 7-15 and 0-13.
Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff
BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
Billings West boys edge Kalispell Glacier to reach soccer semifinals
BILLINGS — Owen Guthridge scored two goals, including a go-ahead penalty kick with under five minutes to play, to help send the Billings West boys soccer team into the Class AA semifinals with a 3-2 win over Kalispell Glacier Friday night at Amend Park. Glacier scored first off a...
Missoula Sentinel girls soccer continues strong play to eliminate Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Briel Powers scored a goal and assisted on another to help Missoula Sentinel top Billings Skyview 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs Friday night at Amend Park. Sentinel (10-3-3), the third seed from the West, will get to host the East’s No. 4...
Billings West stuns No. 1 Missoula Hellgate to reach State AA girls soccer semifinals
MISSOULA — Maria Ackerman dove to her right, got her hands on a low free kick and pounced on the loose ball to make one last save for Billings West in the final minute of the girls soccer game Friday at Fort Missoula. Ackerman, a senior goalie, made save...
Billings donut shop battles Montana weather; delivers sweet treats
Every morning at 4 am you can find Sparboe and Welter at their establishment cutting, frying, and decorating their delicacies.
Broadview-Lavina football makes 6-Man statement in rout over Custer-Hysham-Melstone
CUSTER — One week before it embarks on what it hopes to be a historic playoff run, the undefeated Broadview-Lavina football team had one final foe on its regular-season to-beat list. Custer-Hysham-Melstone was on the docket Friday for a showdown between the state's 6-Man No. 2-ranked Pirates and No....
Montana man arrested in connection to West Virginia cold case
CABELL COUNTY, W.VA- Ricky Louie Woody, is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in the Yellowstone County Detention Center, now his name has been linked in connection to a cold case out of Cabell County, West Virginia. This story was first reported by KULR-8’s sister NBC station WSAZ NBC in West...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Houston company announces purchase of ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood
A Houston-based company announced Thursday it has purchased the ExxonMobil refinery in Lockwood for $310 million.
2 murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said.
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
Victims react to Laurel man's sentencing for murdering neighborhood cats
Bausch tells MTN News that Hobo didn't even like to be outside, and would never wander off on his own. But Hobo never came home.
