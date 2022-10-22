Read full article on original website
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.
Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
In-person Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event happening Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced this year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence event on Sat, Oct. 29. The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St. Participants are being asked to join this walk and show their support in...
Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
Dispose expired or unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Medical Center is set to participate in this years National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event officials are asking individuals to drop off expired or unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications at a drive-thru site at 222 East Medical Lane in West Columbia.
Midlands Military Matters: Columbia native featured in Army ad
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In this Midlands Military Matters, we speak with a military superstar. Columbia’s own Colonel Antoinette Rainey is now featured in an ad for the U.S. Army. ABC Columbia’s Doug Currin share’s her story.
Midlands Military Matters: Recognizing local Veterans in the month of November
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia wants to honor all those who served this Veterans Day. In the month of November, we would like to recognize some local veterans. If you have a veteran you think we should feature, just email us, we’d like to hear from you. You can...
Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party. The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center. There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling...
Candy prices rise due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!. The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize...
Ronald McDonald House receives $50,000 donation from HORNE
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Ronald McDonald House supports the health and wellbeing of children and their families. Today, the Ronald McDonald House got some support of its own. As part of its 60th anniversary, the professional services firm HORNE, is making donations to a handful of non-profit organizations.
Anderson’s late game explosion secures Newberry’s win in top-25 showdown
HICKORY, N.C. (NEWBERRY) – In what was tabbed as the game of the year within the South Atlantic Conference before the season even began, the No. 16 Newberry College (7-1, 5-1 SAC) football team knocked off the No. 12 Lenoir Rhyne University (6-2, 5-1 SAC) Bears by a score of 38-24 to spoil the Bears Homecoming weekend in Hickory on October 22, 2022.
BUSY WEEKEND IN COLUMBIA: Gamecocks football fans and fairgoers arrive at state fairgrounds for big events
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Columbia will be a busy place this weekend. With both a college football game and fair on Saturday, driving around that area of town could be difficult. “It will be controlled chaos. That’s just the bottom line,” said Matt LaSchuma, South Carolina State Fair director...
Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt
The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
