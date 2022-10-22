ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Father arrested after his 6-month-old infant dies in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A father has been arrested after his 6-month-old child died. Colie Dawkins was arrested on charges of unlawful conduct to a child and violation of the habitual offender act. According to investigators, shortly after midnight, Newberry County 911 received a call regarding a domestic...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Theft suspect caught on stolen security camera in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says a theft suspect was caught on stolen security footage. The sheriff’s office was investigating a burglary involving the theft of a safe containing multiple firearms. The investigation led to a search warrant on a suspect’s residence. During the search, investigators located evidence from the burglary as well as a stolen video surveillance system from another crime.
abccolumbia.com

Woman found dead in Columbia apartment, investigation underway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after one woman was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay Street after receiving reports of a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound located inside of an apartment. EMS arrived on scene and pronounced her deceased.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials. The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party. The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center. There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candy prices rise due to inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets sold in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WOLO)—Two people in Lugoff are in the money after hitting big on yesterday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing!. The Wildwood Market in Lugoff sold not just one but two tickets worth $200,000. The Palmetto Cash 5 tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 prize...
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Ronald McDonald House receives $50,000 donation from HORNE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Ronald McDonald House supports the health and wellbeing of children and their families. Today, the Ronald McDonald House got some support of its own. As part of its 60th anniversary, the professional services firm HORNE, is making donations to a handful of non-profit organizations.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Anderson’s late game explosion secures Newberry’s win in top-25 showdown

HICKORY, N.C. (NEWBERRY) – In what was tabbed as the game of the year within the South Atlantic Conference before the season even began, the No. 16 Newberry College (7-1, 5-1 SAC) football team knocked off the No. 12 Lenoir Rhyne University (6-2, 5-1 SAC) Bears by a score of 38-24 to spoil the Bears Homecoming weekend in Hickory on October 22, 2022.
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy