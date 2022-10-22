ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings West stuns No. 1 Missoula Hellgate to reach State AA girls soccer semifinals

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 21)

KALISPELL GLACIER: Goals – Hunter Liskowski 1; Liam Ells 1. Assists – Harrison Sanders 1; Joey Paolini 1. BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Ethan Holloway 1. Assists – Owen Guthridge 1. MISSOULA HELLGATE 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: No scoring. MISSOULA HELLGATE: Goals – Miles...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT
406mtsports.com

Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff

BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
406mtsports.com

2022 State Cross Country

Coverage of the 2022 state cross country meet for all classes in Missoula Oct. 22, 2022. Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 22, 2022. The Missoula Hellgate girls used a total team effort to...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday

MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Yellowjackets end season with win against Butte Central

STEVENSVILLE — A very rainy Friday night football game turned out good for the Yellowjackets final football game of the year, with a win over the Butte Central Maroons 34-21. The Yellowjackets opened the game with a huge return by Ben Gurney. The drive started promising and ended with a field goal by Cole Olson to go up early on Butte 3-0.
STEVENSVILLE, MT
406mtsports.com

Corvallis football future looking bright

CORVALLIS — Second year Corvallis Blue Devils head coach, Josh McCrossin, has been around coaching for years. His father has been coaching in Darby for over 30 years, and Josh started his coaching career at Carroll College as a student defensive assistant under Head Coach, Mike Van Diest. The Blue Devils have bought in to the program, since McCrossin took over as coach. This year, the Blue Devils finished the season at 4-4, losing their final game against Libby on Friday night.
CORVALLIS, MT

