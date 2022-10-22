Billings West stuns No. 1 Missoula Hellgate to reach State AA girls soccer semifinals

Read full article on original website
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
Missoula Sentinel girls soccer continues strong play to eliminate Billings Skyview
BILLINGS — Briel Powers scored a goal and assisted on another to help Missoula Sentinel top Billings Skyview 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs Friday night at Amend Park. Sentinel (10-3-3), the third seed from the West, will get to host the East’s No. 4...
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
Montana State Billings upsets No. 22 Northwest Nazarene in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Midfielder Jeremie Briquet had two goals and an assist Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings knocked off No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 4-1 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. Briquet scored in the 54th and 60th minutes for the Yellowjackets (4-7-2, 2-4-2, GNAC)....
Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships
MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 21)
KALISPELL GLACIER: Goals – Hunter Liskowski 1; Liam Ells 1. Assists – Harrison Sanders 1; Joey Paolini 1. BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Ethan Holloway 1. Assists – Owen Guthridge 1. MISSOULA HELLGATE 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: No scoring. MISSOULA HELLGATE: Goals – Miles...
Injuries, tough breaks too much to overcome as No. 7 Montana loses second straight game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday's Top-10 matchup between No. 7 Montana and No. 2 Sacramento State lived up to the billing for two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, but it's a game that will sting for a while for the Grizzlies after leaving California with a 31-24 overtime loss.
Montana Lady Griz open 2nd season under Brian Holsinger with Maroon-Silver Scrimmage
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball team, under second-year coach Brian Holsinger, will make its public debut Tuesday when the Lady Griz hold their annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage inside Dahlberg Arena. The women’s scrimmage will tip off at 5 p.m. That will be followed by the men’s scrimmage, which...
Week 8: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime thriller at No. 2 Sacramento State
The No. 7 Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2) led until the waning moments at No. 2 Sac State (7-0, 3-0), but the Hornets took the win in overtime. Love at first kick: The 5,000-mile journey of Griz kicker Nico Ramos. From Florida to New Jersey, California and Montana, senior kicker Nico Ramos...
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
Former MSU Billings standout joins Yellowjackets women's hoops coaching staff
BILLINGS — Former Montana State University Billings women's basketball standout Janiel (Olson) Begger will be coaching at the school this coming basketball season. MSUB head women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin announced on Saturday that Begger, a former Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, would be coaching at the school this year.
'It was a grind': Billings Central survives hectic second half to edge Columbia Falls
BILLINGS — For a semifinal win celebration, the one put forth by the Billings Central girls soccer team Saturday at Amend Park was a bit restrained. To that end, coach Nolan Trafton tried to inject some energy into the occasion by shouting, “We’re going to the championship!” following the team’s post-match huddle.
2022 State Cross Country
Coverage of the 2022 state cross country meet for all classes in Missoula Oct. 22, 2022. Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 22, 2022. The Missoula Hellgate girls used a total team effort to...
Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls
COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls. Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a...
Live coverage: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 2 Sacramento State in Top-10 matchup
SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
Yellowjackets end season with win against Butte Central
STEVENSVILLE — A very rainy Friday night football game turned out good for the Yellowjackets final football game of the year, with a win over the Butte Central Maroons 34-21. The Yellowjackets opened the game with a huge return by Ben Gurney. The drive started promising and ended with a field goal by Cole Olson to go up early on Butte 3-0.
Corvallis football future looking bright
CORVALLIS — Second year Corvallis Blue Devils head coach, Josh McCrossin, has been around coaching for years. His father has been coaching in Darby for over 30 years, and Josh started his coaching career at Carroll College as a student defensive assistant under Head Coach, Mike Van Diest. The Blue Devils have bought in to the program, since McCrossin took over as coach. This year, the Blue Devils finished the season at 4-4, losing their final game against Libby on Friday night.
