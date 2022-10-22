Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
‘I worry about affording rent’
Rising rents have hit Ben McNeil hard: "I'm worried about what will happen next," he told the BBC. The 25-year-old has already moved to a more affordable home this year but fears he may have to move again unless he can find a better-paying job. "I was in a house...
Stoke-on-Trent parents convicted of neglecting baby before death
A mother and father have been found guilty of neglecting their seven-week-old baby before his death. Ronnie Higginson died in hospital after becoming ill at home in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, in 2019. Despite being "noticeably unwell", Staffordshire Police said Kayleigh Clarke and Michael Higginson did not seek medical attention for him.
Lady Leshurr assaulted ex-girlfriend, court hears
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and her new partner in east London, a court has heard. The 34-year-old artist - real name Melesha O'Garro - allegedly assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea around 05:00 BST on Saturday. The women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since...
Puducherry: The model out to smash India’s fair-skin obsession
"Talent has nothing to do with skin colour." Indian model San Rechal is on a mission - to dispel the notion that dark-skinned people can't be considered beautiful. The 23-year-old, from the southern city of Puducherry, says that the beauty industry often discriminates against people like her - not surprising in India, where those with a darker skin tone often face prejudice.
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse thought 'not again' over baby collapse
A nurse said she thought "not again" when a baby suddenly collapsed the day after her twin brother had died at a neonatal unit, jurors have heard. Lucy Letby, 32, is on trial accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
Woman learns Welsh language to translate Islamic texts
A Muslim woman has said that one of the reasons she learned to speak Welsh was so she could translate Islamic texts. Laura Jones, from Cardiff, said she wants her Muslim faith to be a part of conversations in Welsh. Despite being translated into hundreds of languages, there is no...
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
Doctor Who: BBC called 'dishonest' over Durdle Door filming request
The BBC has been accused of being "duplicitous and dishonest" over the filming of Jodie Whittaker's final scene as Doctor Who. Millions of viewers watched her regenerate into former Doctor David Tennant on top of Durdle Door on the privately-owned Lulworth Estate. The Dorset estate gave permission for filming to...
Cornwall man 'had to move away after homophobic attack'
A man who was the victim of a homophobic attack in Cornwall said he was forced to move away because he felt "unsafe in his own town". The man, who asked to remain anonymous, was leaving a pub with friends in Camborne in July 2022 when he was assaulted and homophobic slurs were shouted at him.
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
