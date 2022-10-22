Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
This Man Born Out Of Wedlock Became America’s First Black Millionaire When Gold Was Found On His Property In 1840s
He was a man of many “firsts”. A mixed-race man born out of wedlock in St. Croix, Danish West Indies, William Alexander Leidesdorff went on to become the first Black millionaire when gold was found on his property not too long before he passed away in 1848. Living...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
The Most Misspelled English Words in Countries Around the World and States in the United States
Not to be confused with this article pertaining to What Are The Most Mispronounced Names of Cities Around the World, misspellings of words occur countless times around the world in all languages — especially as committing those spelling errors is much easier than before thanks to the advent of technology and despite spell checking software…
Houston Chronicle
A slaveholding senator, an 1879 wedding and a Black family's mystery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All his life, William England has heard the tantalizing story of his great-grandmother Ella Clay's wedding. Ella was born in slavery on a plantation in Alabama owned by Clement Claiborne Clay Jr., who served in the U.S. Senate for eight years before the start of the Civil War. She raised her family's first generation born in freedom. Her great-grandson William, now 80 years old, left Alabama for law school and a long career as a judge in the nation's capital.
The Jewish Press
The Enigmatic And Contradictory Jewish History Of Judah Benjamin
Judah Philip Benjamin (1811-1884), a fanatical southern patriot best known for his various roles as President Jefferson Davis’s second-in-command, was at once one of the most prominent and one of the most reviled American Jews in the 19th century. He was simultaneously a gifted and brilliant lawyer, orator and statesman, and a passionate advocate for the institution of slavery; he was Jewish America’s greatest slaveholder, but he argued in an 1842 legal brief that slaves were human beings and that slavery was “against the law of nature”; as Davis’s chief and most trusted advisor who was frequently referred to as “the brains of the Confederacy,” he was also blamed for its defeat; and, having ascended to the greatest heights of the Confederacy, he remained an outsider because of his Judaism.
howafrica.com
Remembering Yennenga, The Dagomba Warrior Princess Whose Son Founded The Mossi Kingdom Of West Africa
More than 1000 years ago, the Mossi Kingdom in modern-day Burkina Faso did not exist. Its existence came to pass when a princess run away from her home, married and had a son with an elephant hunter. According to legend, Princess Yennenga was the beloved daughter of the Dagomba king,...
