Chino Valley, AZ

Chino Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chino Valley.

The Kingman High School football team will have a game with Chino Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Kingman High School
Chino Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

SignalsAZ

Kingman Begins Work on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail

The AZ State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do the trail construction. The Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman earlier this year to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW).
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

MCC alumnus, Bullhead City business owner helps local community

MOHAVE COUNTY – Richmond Dubois is known as a hero in Bullhead City because his company RD Utility Solutions, Inc., also known as, Tri-State A/C Hero and M&R Water Hero, brings cool air, and water, to area residents during those hot summer days. Dubois is an alumnus from Mohave...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
momjunky.com

50 Fun Things to do in Prescott, Arizona: America’s Christmas City

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This post contains affiliate links. Are you looking for fun things to do in Prescott, Arizona? Prescott, also known as America’s Christmas city, is full of interesting things to do whether your going solo or with the family. Prescott, AZ,...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

ADOT Lane Restrictions on SR-89A North of Prescott Valley

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for the following ongoing daytime lane restrictions on State Route 89A north of Prescott Valley from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through January 2023:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Dump the Drugs for Prescott Valley and Surrounding Areas

MATFORCE and area law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County encourage you to bring unwanted medication to Dum the Drugs on Saturday, October 29th between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at multiple locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Facial Hair Takes Center Stage In Lake Havasu Saturday

Billed as the 51st London Bridge Beard and Mustache contest, hosted by the Lake Havasu City Beard and Mustache Coalition, this fun event added to the London Bridge Days schedule this weekend. The contest offered several categories for both men and women including styles, lengths and more. The Lake Havasu...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ

In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
zachnews.net

News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.

Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
prescottenews.com

Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department

Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
actionnews5.com

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for man accused of murders in Arizona, Nevada

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement agencies in Arizona and Nevada are searching for a suspect in murders that happened in both states this week. Most recently, Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. Other details about the murder in Arizona were not immediately available.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Shoplifter Caught By Help Of Witnesses

Between June 19, 2022, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700.00 from Home Depot and Wal-Mart within the Town of Prescott Valley, Arizona. During these four separate thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police Officers, collected the required investigative information, collecting video surveillance evidence, completed a detailed written police report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant

Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant. Did you know that Prescott Valley’s K9 unit has a small budget, and is largely supported by grants and community donations? The department has four dogs – Kato, Chewy, Justice and Cowboy – that do an awesome job keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and keeping officers safe. This year, the department can earn a $2,500 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company, to support its K9 unit. The agency will award $15,000 in grants to the top 10 agencies with the most eligible votes, for use towards maintenance of an existing K9 unit and/or creation of a new unit. The department with the most votes from each tier will be awarded a $2,500 grant.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Fatal rollover in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
