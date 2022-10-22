Chino Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Help the Prescott Valley K9 Unit Win a $2,500 Grant. Did you know that Prescott Valley’s K9 unit has a small budget, and is largely supported by grants and community donations? The department has four dogs – Kato, Chewy, Justice and Cowboy – that do an awesome job keeping dangerous drugs off the streets and keeping officers safe. This year, the department can earn a $2,500 grant from Aftermath, a biohazard removal company, to support its K9 unit. The agency will award $15,000 in grants to the top 10 agencies with the most eligible votes, for use towards maintenance of an existing K9 unit and/or creation of a new unit. The department with the most votes from each tier will be awarded a $2,500 grant.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO