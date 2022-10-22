Talkin’ Ducks: Former UO TE George Wrighster joins the panel to talk Chip Kelly’s return to Autzen for No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

Read full article on original website
North Medford’s A.J. Pugliano, 4-star 2024 tight end, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class is from one of the top players in the state. North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 2 player in Oregon in the class of 2024, verbally committed to the Ducks on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Pugliano chose Oregon over Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona.
Oregon Ducks Bo Nix, Alex Forsyth earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in leading the Oregon Ducks to a 45-30 win over the UCLA Bruins. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week and Forsyth was named Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week. Nix not only earned his...
Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games
The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ signature win over UCLA Bruins
The Oregon Ducks defeated UCLA 45-30 Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) prepare to play at Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1):
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek
No. 8 Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) vs. Cal (3-4, 1-3)
Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites at Cal Bears
The Oregon Ducks are two touchdown favorites at Cal. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) for their game Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FS1) at California Memorial Stadium. The line, according to VegasInsider.com, has since moved to 14.5. Oregon is...
Andrew Boyle recovers onside kick to help Oregon Ducks pull away from UCLA
Oregon practiced for the exact scenario to unleash an onside kick against UCLA. The Ducks ended their opening period of Wednesday’s practice inside the Moshofsky Center with kicker Andrew Boyle attempting a bouncing onside kick straight ahead that he recovered after it went the necessary 10 yards. When No....
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: If UCLA Bruins did their jobs Oregon Ducks ‘wouldn’t have been able to hang with us’
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA
No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Bo Nix’s best performance in 12 career games against top 10 opponents leads No. 10 Oregon Ducks past No. 9 UCLA
On the kind of stage that had proven more often than not to be too big for him during three seasons at Auburn, Bo Nix had his best game yet at Oregon and led the No. 10 Ducks to their first top 10 home win since 2018. Nix completed 22...
Colorado football: Buffs fighting, clinging to hope amid struggles
The result on Saturday night was all too familiar for the 2022 Colorado football team. For some of the Buffaloes, however, it felt different. A 42-9 loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., was every bit as ugly on the scoreboard as the five losses CU had to start its season. It just didn’t feel as hopeless to some of the Buffs.
UCLA running back attempts head-scratching move against No. 10 Oregon
Not sure what Keegan Jones’ plan was here. The talented UCLA running back and his team are not having the best day against No. 10 Oregon. UCLA’s undefeated season is going down the drain, but the Bruins aren’t giving up without a fight. Desperation can make you...
Updated college football rankings: Ole Miss, UCLA squander dark-horse playoff chances
The next college football rankings will be heavily impacted by Oregon handling UCLA at Autzen and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Death Valley. Two top-10 teams fell in the late-afternoon window in Week 8, as No. 9 UCLA could not hang with No. 10 Oregon in Autzen and No. 7 Ole Miss continued to have issues in Baton Rouge vs. an unranked LSU team.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 8
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 8 of the 2022 season:. Cross Patton, RB Nevada: 1 carry for 3 yards in 23-7 loss to San Diego State. Braxton Burmeister, QB/WR San Diego State: 1 catch for 19 yards in 23-7...
Bill Oram: Chip Kelly has finally recaptured the magic that eluded him after leaving Oregon
Imagine if Oregon never won the day. In 2007, the sense within the football offices was that Chip Kelly was wavering. That the innovative offensive coordinator might decline Mike Bellotti’s offer to come to Eugene and reinvent Oregon’s offense. “We all thought he was the perfect fit,” said...
Ken Goe: After Oregon State grinds down Colorado, let’s pause to appreciate what Jonathan Smith has built
There was nothing flashy about what Oregon State did to Colorado on a damp Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Rather it was devastatingly methodical. OSU ground down the Buffaloes 42-9, like a heavyweight boxer content to pound the body rather than look for the knockout. That seems to be the...
