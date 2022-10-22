ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Talkin’ Ducks: Former UO TE George Wrighster joins the panel to talk Chip Kelly’s return to Autzen for No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

By Aaron Fentress
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Game time, television network for Oregon Ducks game at Colorado to be determined after this week’s games

The time for Oregon’s first game in November will be determined after this week’s games. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) will travel to Boulder to take on Colorado (1-6, 1-3) at Folsom Field on Nov. 5. The Pac-12 announced it is one of three games, along with Arizona at Utah and UCLA at Arizona State, that the kickoff time and broadcast network will be set by Oct. 30.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites at Cal Bears

The Oregon Ducks are two touchdown favorites at Cal. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) for their game Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FS1) at California Memorial Stadium. The line, according to VegasInsider.com, has since moved to 14.5. Oregon is...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks lean on run game to churn out 15-play drive with multiple fourth-down conversions against UCLA

No. 10 Oregon only had one possession during the third quarter against No. 9 UCLA, but it might have been the defining drive of the season for the Ducks. Leading 31-16 with 9:22 left in the third, Oregon assembled an 82-yard drive that featured 12 runs for 44 yards and three passes for 38 yards. It culminated in a 17-yard touchdown from Bo Nix to Cam McCormick to cap the 7:30 possession that effectively sealed what ended as a 45-30 win for the Ducks Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Buffs fighting, clinging to hope amid struggles

The result on Saturday night was all too familiar for the 2022 Colorado football team. For some of the Buffaloes, however, it felt different. A 42-9 loss to Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., was every bit as ugly on the scoreboard as the five losses CU had to start its season. It just didn’t feel as hopeless to some of the Buffs.
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 8

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 8 of the 2022 season:. Cross Patton, RB Nevada: 1 carry for 3 yards in 23-7 loss to San Diego State. Braxton Burmeister, QB/WR San Diego State: 1 catch for 19 yards in 23-7...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
49K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy