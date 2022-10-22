ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

9NEWS

Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans

DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain

Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
FORT COLLINS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Denver eviction initiative mirrors Boulder program

BOULDER, Colo. — Next month, Denver voters will weigh in on a measure that Boulder voters approved two years ago: a fee on landlords that funds an eviction legal defense fund for the city’s tenants. Boulder voters approved the measure in late 2020, clearing the way for the...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
FRASER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area

DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

A-Basin announces plans to open this weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The race among Colorado ski resorts to be the first to open for the winter season could be decided this weekend. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will open Sunday, Oct. 23. A-Basin said its lifts will start turning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

