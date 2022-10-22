Read full article on original website
Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans
DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
Builder shortage, insurance challenges contribute to slow recovery after East Troublesome Fire
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Recovery is slow two years after the East Troublesome Fire destroyed nearly 400 homes in Grand County and changed thousands of lives forever. While some have chosen to leave the area behind, most who are rebuilding still find themselves in the middle of a process that can sometimes feel impossible.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
Watch: Moose shreds tree in Steamboat Springs
A bull moose in Steamboat Springs had an itch he could only satisfy by rubbing his antlers on a tree earlier this week.
Denver eviction initiative mirrors Boulder program
BOULDER, Colo. — Next month, Denver voters will weigh in on a measure that Boulder voters approved two years ago: a fee on landlords that funds an eviction legal defense fund for the city’s tenants. Boulder voters approved the measure in late 2020, clearing the way for the...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Crash in Clear Creek Canyon leaves vehicle in water, Golden Fire says
First responders with Golden Fire were called to the scene of an accident Saturday morning after a vehicle had ended up in the water.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
KKTV
WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Protect your plants: Freeze Warning issued for Denver metro area
DENVER — The growing season across much of Colorado could be ending with snow falling across the state's western mountains and a Freeze Warning issued for parts of the Front Range including the Denver metro area. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Freeze Warning in effect from midnight...
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Golden bar manager recovering after deadly hit-and-run in parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A bar manager in Golden has a fractured spine, broken ribs and more than 40 staples in his head after a fight outside his work turned into a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run outside Rock Rest Lodge happened Oct. 9. Michael "Jojo" Gause is now home after...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
A-Basin announces plans to open this weekend
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The race among Colorado ski resorts to be the first to open for the winter season could be decided this weekend. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will open Sunday, Oct. 23. A-Basin said its lifts will start turning at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and...
